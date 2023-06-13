Hardly anyone showed up to protest Trump’s arraignment today… but Twitter sure had a lot to say about it

Donald Trump is under arrest… again.

The disgraced ex-president was arraigned Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami on charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week, the federal government unveiled a whopping 37-count indictment against him, including 31 counts under the Espionage Act. Gulp!

Prosecutors, led by special counsel Jack Smith, allege that Trump transported a wide array of classified material from the White House to his private estate in Mar-a-Lago upon leaving office, and then was reckless with his handling of it.

Notable details include Trump storing boxes of apparent classified documents in his bathroom, and showing top secret papers to visitors without security clearances at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey–including the map of a military operation in Iran. Yikes.

The 2024 GOP frontrunner for president, who turns 77 tomorrow, pleaded not guilty to all charges after arriving at the courthouse today. One of his personal aides, Walt Nauta, was charged with lying to investigators and scheming with Trump to keep the documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump was granted pretrial release with no special conditions, aside from having contact with any witnesses, which could include multiple people in his orbit.

Outside of the courthouse, small gaggles of protesters expressed their support for the criminally charged former president, the New York Times reports. But based on the looks of things, it doesn’t seem like the MAGA crowd sent its best…

Notably, Melania Trump, who’s seemed ambivalent at best about her husband’s legal woes, wasn’t even in Miami. Fox News mistakenly reported she was at the proceedings, only to issue a correction moments later.

Minutes after reporting that Melania Trump had arrived at the Miami courthouse for her husband's arraignment, Fox News anchor John Roberts issues a correction.



"It's easy from a distance to mistake two people"



Roberts then reports it was actually Trump assistant Margo Martin. pic.twitter.com/Ya6rjk98OP — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 13, 2023

The federal case against Trump started in May 2021, when the National Archives and Records Administration notified his lawyers that he may have improperly taken government records. After months of negotiations, his attorneys arranged for 15 of the boxes to be sent back to Washington D.C. Archivists found that 14 of the boxes contained classified papers.

That sparked an investigation, which resulted in federal agents raiding Mar-a-Lago last August, and finding more than 100 additional classified papers in a storage room and Trump’s office.

All the while, Trump’s team stonewalled investigators. In fact, one of his attorneys signed an attestation in June 2022 that no other documents were at Mar-a-Lago.

Obviously, that was not true.

Since Trump’s indictment was released, multiple high-profile Republicans have twisted themselves into pretzels trying to defend his allegedly brazen acts. Nobody was more shameful than the gay-hating South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, who suffered a meltdown on live TV over the weekend.

But the bad news doesn’t stop there.

Trump’s legal issues continue to mount, even as he remains the heavy favorite to win the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Earlier this year, local prosecutors in New York more than 30 felony charges against him in relation to his hush payments to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

In addition, he is being investigated by a Georgia prosecutor regarding his efforts to overturn the state’s election results in 2020. In a taped phone call, he pressured a Georgia official to “find” him enough votes to win the state, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Oh, and don’t forget about January 6! Trump is also being federally investigated for his role in rallying his supporters to storm the Capital in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.

So many crimes, so many crimes. The first ex-president to face federal charges must be so proud.

