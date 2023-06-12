Melania sure doesn’t seem like she gives AF about Trump’s latest indictment

A federal grand jury charged Donald Trump with 37 counts relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, and nobody is said to be more pained by this than his third wife Melania.

In a 45-minute interview with Roger Stone (yes, that Roger Stone) over the weekend, Trump said the ex-FLOTUS is “hurt” by her husband’s second indictment in just two months, which could land him in prison for the rest of his life.

“She’s hurt when the family’s hurt,” the ex-president lamented, “because the family gets hurt.”

During the interview, Trump also said “our country is going to hell” as a result of what’s currently happening to him. Then he called on his supporters to protest when he surrenders himself to authorities in Miami tomorrow.

He will be fingerprinted and booked before going before a federal judge who will will set the terms for his release after speaking to lawyers from both sides, much to his archnemesis Rosie O’Donnell’s delight.

Meanwhile, an insider tells Page Six that Melania is “standing by her husband” (for now) during this difficult time, although she’s doing so “quietly and privately.”

“She is used to this,” the insider says. “They are used to dealing with this stuff.”

“He’s been on the phone with Melania, who’s supporting him 100 percent. They both knew this, and more, was coming.”

Although her actions seem to suggest otherwise.

Because when the news of Trump’s second indictment broke last week, Melania was reportedly at Mar-a-Lago. Meanwhile, he was at his golf club in New Jersey DJing a private party. Rather than fly to her husband in his time of need, the ex-FLOTUS flew to New York to shop for new drapes for her mom’s apartment.

“She flew to the East Coast to see her mother in the apartment she personally decorated for her with a designer,” the second source dishes. “She even chose the fabrics herself at the D&D building. She will meet up with Donald at Trump Tower, where he has legal meetings.”

Not only that, but the source says Melania “won’t be with him when he surrenders himself to authorities” either, although they didn’t elaborate on why.

Meanwhile, the other woman in Trump’s life, daughter Ivanka Trump Kushner, reportedly wants nothing to do with her dad.

One source tells Page Six the former first daughter is “staying far away from daddy.” While another says she’s all but “disappeared” from the family after she was ordered to testify before the federal grand jury that just indicted her dad.

Now, some tweets…

Maybe if @MELANIATRUMP told her husband not to be a criminal she wouldn't be hurt. https://t.co/RHDVxWPU9Z — BANG!???? (@TheNewsBox1) June 12, 2023

Is that you junior, or is it Eric, or is it Ivanka pic.twitter.com/sFJM7jk18g — John Hingst (@somoc71955) June 9, 2023

Saturday, I asked someone who was very close to Melania Trump at one time “How do you think Melania is reacting to the indictments?” “She’s just like Donald” was the reply I got. Just. Like. Donald. — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) June 12, 2023

I hope some kind soul buys Eric, Junior, and Ivanka a copy of this book. They’re probably very frightened and confused right now. pic.twitter.com/TitHCWSljf — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) June 9, 2023

Something tells me Melania knows more about the stolen docs than she's letting on pic.twitter.com/fNa5GevNtV — Paul Leigh 'Some Rascal on the Internet' ?? ?? (@Pleightx) June 10, 2023