MTG says folk should keep quiet about their sexuality (while sitting next to her boyfriend)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has reiterated her disgust with stores such as Target selling Pride merchandise.

“What you choose to do sexually is not your identity,” she said on the latest episode of her podcast, MTG Battleground. “And it shouldn’t be the face that you wear publicly,” she continued.

Ironically, Greene uttered her thoughts on being public about one’s sexuality whilst sitting next to her boyfriend, producer Brian Glenn of Right Side Broadcasting.

Greene had invited him on to her show to discuss who had the greater buying power: “Conservative Americans or the woke mob?”

The two then discussed boycotts against the likes of Bud Light and Target. This week, some conservatives have even called for a boycott of Chick-fil-A. Despite the Christian beliefs of its owners, conservatives this week discovered Chick-fil-A has had a Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) since 2020. They see this as evidence it has gone “woke”.

In the podcast, Greene went on to claim the left had boycotted Chick-fil-A because it chose to close on Sundays. However, she said the attempts at a boycott had failed to dent the business.

This is not correct. Leftwing protests and boycotts of Chick-fil-A have taken place because of the corporation’s donations to anti-LGBTQ lawmakers and causes, not because it closes on Sundays.

“Grooming”

Greene continued, saying the backlash against Bud Light is, “Not about being anti-gay, not about being anti-trans adults, it’s all about the trans agenda being forced on our children. Parents are not having it.”

She later added, “Any kind of targeting of children is grooming. Trying to push sexual orientation, trying to put this kind of behavior on children is completely wrong … and companies should not be engaged in it.”

She then played a rap song slamming Target over its Pride collection.

Online, many responded to the the video with eye-rolls.

So she makes a statement WITH HER BOYFRIEND about how gay people should keep their relationships private? — Machine Pun Kelly Redux (@backell) May 31, 2023

Sweet, indirect, but undeniably full of hatred against LGBTQIA+ . Most of all, it's willing to tell all of us what should be the "face we wear publicly." — MrMufn (@MufnMr) May 31, 2023

I wonder what they “do sexually” that has them so ashamed of themselves 🤔 — liberallyliberal (@jayjadeja) May 31, 2023

Aren't there gays in the R Party? And WHY would they put up w this treatment, and bashing from the likes of her. — Claire S🖤💜❤️xoxo🦋 (@SaintLaurant) May 30, 2023

Then why does she identify as straight and sitting next to her boyfriend making a public video?! — SIKORA (@iamsikora) May 31, 2023

“Sh*t sandwich” with dessert

When not telling gay people to keep their sexuality secret, Greene made headlines yesterday for her comments about the debt ceiling negotiations taking place in Congress.

Asked about the bipartisan debt ceiling proposal under discussion, she called it a “sh*t sandwich”. However, it’s one she’s prepared to swallow if she can use it to pursue her own agenda.

“If you have to eat a shit sandwich, you want to have sides, OK? It makes it much better,” Greene told reporters just outside the office of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “So what I’m looking for is, I’m looking for some sides and some desserts. I’m a desserts gal.”

She continued, “One of the sides … I would like to see with this sh*t sandwich is a way to completely wipe out the 87,000 IRS agents.”

For a “beautiful dessert”, she wants GOP colleagues to prioritize impeaching President Biden or a member of his cabinet.

“Somebody needs to be impeached.”

She singled out Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of the Homeland Security Department. She pointed to his handling of migrants at the Southern Border.

“The border is a serious issue that matters to everyone all over the country … Mayorkas, and I argue Biden as well — President Biden — both of them should be impeached for that.”