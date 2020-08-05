‘Nerdy bears’ get the recognition they deserve in new music video

Independent singer-songwriter Tom Goss has done it again. Having already made clear his love for bear-ey men in previous music videos, his latest pays tribute to a particular type of bear.

‘Nerdy Bear’ highlights bigger men who love all things geeky, from video games and Dungeons and Dragons to sci-fi and superheroes.

The accompanying video finds Goss cavorting with Jason Villegas (@chubbytanuki), singing, “Nerdy bear, behind them glasses you’re a dirty bear, so shake that ass in daddy underwear, and let me sneak into your secret lair.”

The video, directed by Michael Serrato, finds our hot couple playing video games together, stripping down in Super Mario drag, sharing an ice-cream sandwich, along with lots of sexy dancing on the top of the counter at Rockbar in New York City.

Goss’ previous singles have included other odes to bigger men, including ‘Round In All The Right Places’ and the simply titled, ‘Bears’. Last year, he recruited Mean Girls actor Daniel Franzese to star alongside him in the video for his song, ‘La Bufadora’, which took a more serious look at the issues of domestic violence in a same-sex relationship.

