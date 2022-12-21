We never had a dream come true ’til the day this former ‘S Club’ pop star posed in his birthday suit

Did that headline make you nostalgic? Then you might be a millennial.

If you didn’t catch it, we were referencing the early 2000s hit from British pop group S Club 7—and we have a reason for it, we promise! But first, please enjoy this throwback…

We bring up “Never Had A Dream Come True,” and specifically S Club 7, because they were once so popular that they spawned multiple series and TV films, as well as spin-off groups, including the teen-focused S Club 8, a.k.a. S Club Juniors.

Among that group’s members was a young guy by the name of Aaron Renfree. And though S Club 8 wasn’t long for this world (they disbanded in 2004 after just three years), Renfree went on to build quite a career for himself as a choreographer and dancer.

Now 35, Renfree is all grown up, gay, and looking great, we might add! He popped up on our radar this week when he shared a celebratory birthday post on Instagram, posing in nothing but his birthday suit. Here’s what we can show you:

Happy belated, Aaron, and thank you for giving all of us a gift. How cheeky!

As we mentioned, Renfree’s stayed booked and busy since 2004 (in addition to clearly spending a lot of quality time at the gym). Throughout his career as a choreographer, he’s worked with the likes of Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue, and Little Mix.

He’s done some work in the musical world, too, appearing in the original cast of the Flashdance musical, and making his official West End debut in We Will Rock You, the jukebox musical based on the music of Queen. He even appears as an ensemble cast member of the movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which is basically every gay’s dream.

Speaking of, Renfree now lives proudly and openly as a gay man, but he wasn’t always out to the world. In fact, he was outed by a British newspaper after he tweeted about Tom Daley, with the publication referring to him as a “gay ex-popstar.”

In a 2017 interview with Attitude, Renfree opened up about the experience:

“When I saw that front page–says gay ex-popstar’—that was a bit of a wake-up call,” he shared. “I’ve never really seen that sentence on something I’m reading that everyone else in the country is reading. Since being in the band, I went straight back to college: I could have gone on living as if I was Aaron from S Club Juniors but I literally stripped that off me and went back to college. I was 17. I had no confidence. I had to work back from scratch. So to then see that tabloid story —was hard.”

“I don’t go home enough, so not everyone knows in my family,” Renfree continued. “Obviously, everyone knows now. I’ve never really talked about it. It’s not that I’m ashamed. I just never had the opportunity.”

We’re glad that’s in the past, and that Renfree is now clearly thriving. But we don’t need to tell you that—have a look for yourself with some of his hottest Instagram posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@aaronrenfree)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@aaronrenfree)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@aaronrenfree)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@aaronrenfree)