New Superman David Corenswet is super in all the right places

After plenty of speculation, it’s official: David Corenswet will be replacing Henry Cavill as Superman in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

Casting for the role of Superman has been contentious, with plenty of fans still rallying for Cavill to portray the beloved superhero. Others were rooting for Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney, the other two finalists for the part in Gunn’s reboot.

But it’s clear just from looking at him that the 29-year-old Corenswet is the perfect pick for the role. Standing at 6’4 with coiffed dark hair and a chiseled jawline, everything about Corenswet screams classic Clark Kent.

Back in 2019, Corenswet told Entertainment Weekly that he’s always dreamed of playing the role of Superman.

“My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman,” Corenswet said. “I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”

Some diehard Superman fans are worried Corenswet isn’t muscular enough to play the superhero, but rest assured: beyond the fact that he’ll no doubt be working out ahead of filming, beach pics of Corenswet from last October prove that he’s more than equipped for the job.

You might recognize Corenswet as one of Ryan Murphy’s favorite actors. In Murphy’s The Politician, Corenswet played River, the lover/rival of Ben Platt’s character Payton. In 2019, he chatted with Queerty about the nuances of playing a sexually fluid character.

“I think in a weird way the sex and the romance is some of the truest stuff for these characters,” Corenswet said. “Their sexuality and the fluidity and the possibility of everyone being an option — you could find yourself attracted to anyone at any second — that’s actually their undoing, their weaknesses. It’s like they can’t help themselves.”

Corenswet teamed up with Murphy again for Netflix’s Hollywood, where he played Jack Costello, a sex worker and aspiring actor. Last year, he also starred opposite Mia Goth in Pearl, where he played a sexy but manipulative movie theater projectionist.

If you can’t wait to watch Corenswet on the silver screen when Superman: Legacy releases in 2025, there are plenty of pics to peruse in the meantime:

