NFL receiver Cole Beasley gets shut down for his vapid take on guys with painted nails

As a player, NFL receiver Cole Beasley was known for his tenacity and toughness. But as a person, the 11-year vet is known for his extreme ignorance.

Beasley exposed himself as complete moron during the height of COVID, when he intimated he would rather die than take the vaccine. “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living…. [I’ll] take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way,” he tweeted.

For months, he continued his one-man crusade against the NFL, which implemented stringent vaccination policies for the 2021-22 season. That August, the league fined Beasley for violating its mask policy for unvaccinated players.

Now sitting at home, Beasley has even more time to spew garbage on social media. The former Dallas Cowboy questioned Wednesday why men paint their nails.

“What’s up with all these dudes painting their nails nowadays? That ain’t it….,” he posted.

What’s up with all these dudes painting their nails nowadays? That ain’t it…. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 17, 2024

Putting Beasley’s obvious homophobia aside, his aversion to painted nails places him out of step with many men these days, including athletes. Just a couple of weeks ago, we covered Duke basketball star Jared McCain, whose painted nails have insecure men fainting courtside.

Dudes with taste called out Beasley over his retrograde take.

What's up with all these dudes caring about things that have 0 impact on them? https://t.co/0qenExqrXP — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) January 18, 2024

What happened to “personal choice” Cole?



Almost like the whole “let people do what they want with their bodies” take was a bad faith argument. Shocker! https://t.co/gb6L7g6B5E pic.twitter.com/aRhMsXUphS — Justin Fried (@JustinTFried) January 18, 2024

"these days"



I was going through nail polish at hot topic like it was nobody's business in 1999 https://t.co/XhIaO4lpwy — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) January 18, 2024

Judging others in 2024…that ain’t it — Brock McGillis (@brockmcgillis33) January 18, 2024

we don’t care you’re washed — Dimes (@HischierDimes) January 17, 2024

Beasley’s stance against painted nails is especially curious, because as others pointed out, he rocked long blonde locks for the bulk of his career.

“Self-expression for me, but not thee.”

Mind you, you were walking around looking like Hannah Montana for most of your career https://t.co/a3DfxjcIYy pic.twitter.com/ReB4iWqJzq — Q (@atl_q0) January 18, 2024

By the same logic you had a woman’s haircut your whole career, pipe down https://t.co/VdOBEQ4qLy pic.twitter.com/gRorXD1cXb — Zack (@ZEri_66) January 18, 2024

But maybe the best clap back came from Kenny Stills, another ex-NFL receiver. The former Miami Dolphin sad painted nails are no different than tattoos.

He’s right!

It’s color on nails. That’s like someone asking what’s up with all these dudes getting tattoos. Self expression. https://t.co/0Gq6tIZ3Zk — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) January 18, 2024

Admirably, Stills didn’t stop at Beasley, who hasn’t offered a rebuttal of his own. The speedster took on all sorts of regressive guys, even telling one to read For the Love of Men: From Toxic to a More Mindful Masculinity. The book’s author challenges traditional gender roles and points out the shortcomings of traditional masculinity.

Maybe Stills could forward a copy over to Beasley?

Bald men wear wigs all the time. And dresses / skirts have been worn traditionally by men in other cultures with no issue for a long time.

Your belief system is connecting these things w a gender. https://t.co/eMh6Hk0Uou — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) January 18, 2024

Man said I lost my soul ? you sound like the water boys mama. Clothes are clothes. The fact that it bothers y’all so much makes me second guess your “masculinity”. People that know themselves don’t care. https://t.co/bADNcbJxio — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) January 18, 2024

No judgement zone over here! Do as you please, respectfully. — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) January 18, 2024

Beasley and Stills’ interaction is notable for a couple of reasons. Despite admirable progress, many NFL players–and men in general–side with Beasley when it comes to social regression.

But many other NFL players don’t, and it’s important to remember that. Beasley’s views may be stereotypical, but they’re not uniform.

In fact, painted nails are becoming increasingly commonplace in male sports. Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas, who’s projected to be a franchise centerpiece, rocked red fingernails and white toenails last season.

Triston Casas is seen here wearing red fingernail/white toenail polish. Said he will likely rock this look during the season. That’s my content for the day. pic.twitter.com/a0y06IZGle — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) February 17, 2023

It’s apparent Beasley’s NFL skills are gone, as the free agent only caught eight passes last season.

And it looks like his attitude is outdated, too.

