Nicholas Galitzine has the gays royally parched ahead of his latest queer role in ‘Mary & George’

By
Nicholas Galitzine in a 'Mary & George' poster

Just months after seducing fans with Red, White & Royal Blue, Nicholas Galitzine is back with another queer role in Mary & George. And social media users are still trying to their heartbeats under control.

Though Galitzine is straight, by all reports, he feels “so lucky” to have played his queer roles, as he told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle recently. “I mean, you know, you look at Conor Masters from Handsome Devil and Prince Henry from Red, White & Royal Blue … they were just all really rich on the page, and I feel very lucky that I’ve been able to play them,” the 29-year-old Brit said.

And Mary & George, which debuted on Starz on April 5, is a “highly anticipated, audacious psychodrama” starring Galitzine opposite Julianne Moore in the title roles, as Starz explains. The seven-episode limited series is “inspired by the scandalous true story of a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced, and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I,” the premium cabler adds.

Starz dropped a trailer in February, showing just how besotted with Galitzine’s George the king (Tony Curran) becomes — and, judging from these posts, fans can totally understand James’ lust…

https://www.tumblr.com/tobesoeros/746342297229312000/nicholas-galitzine-march-29-2024
https://www.tumblr.com/ndcgalitzine/746372020486471680/nicholas-galitzine-as-george-villiers-mary
@liamkc98

? i will not be taking questions during this difficult time. NOTE: I would never speculate on his sexuality. Nick said in an interview he identifies as straight, I respect that. Taylor however has never spoken about his sexuality, so please don’t specualte on his. Regarding Nick, I have no issue with straight actors playing queer roles, I am only sad because my deluded self thinks I’d have a chance if he wasn’t straight. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #nickGalitzine #nicholasgalitzine #handsomedevil #rwrbmovie #redwhiteandroyalblue

? original sound – Debs

@fictional.characters.687

I’m sat. #purplehearts #purpleheartsnetflix #purpleheartsedit #fyp? #fyp #viral #netflix #ae #sofiacarson #nicholasgalitzine #foryoupage #pov #edits @SofiaCarson @Netflix @Nicholas Galitzine

? original sound – user

