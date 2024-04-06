Nicholas Galitzine has the gays royally parched ahead of his latest queer role in ‘Mary & George’

Just months after seducing fans with Red, White & Royal Blue, Nicholas Galitzine is back with another queer role in Mary & George. And social media users are still trying to their heartbeats under control.
Though Galitzine is straight, by all reports, he feels “so lucky” to have played his queer roles, as he told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle recently. “I mean, you know, you look at Conor Masters from Handsome Devil and Prince Henry from Red, White & Royal Blue … they were just all really rich on the page, and I feel very lucky that I’ve been able to play them,” the 29-year-old Brit said.
And Mary & George, which debuted on Starz on April 5, is a “highly anticipated, audacious psychodrama” starring Galitzine opposite Julianne Moore in the title roles, as Starz explains. The seven-episode limited series is “inspired by the scandalous true story of a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced, and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I,” the premium cabler adds.
Starz dropped a trailer in February, showing just how besotted with Galitzine’s George the king (Tony Curran) becomes — and, judging from these posts, fans can totally understand James’ lust…
3 Comments
BartmanLA
He was great in Red, White & Royal Blue, in Mary & George he was a little more challenged in the role, he definitely came across as a “str8” guy playing Gay for the King, that was apparent. I expect a number of people that will complain about the fact they didn’t get a gay actor to play that role, that’s expected.
ddmtl
Slow news day…That show was out over a month ago. Get over yourself!
Diplomat
I’m so bummed it’s a weekly episode drop. Staying hard for 7 weeks in anticipation is a bit stressful. I would have cast a hotter king but otherwise episode one delivered.
Really got a chuckle out of the meme finding out Nic is straight. He has really stopped us in our tracks with his good looks. Moore said it best: “if I looked like you I’d rule the planet.” Or some such. He kinda does right now.