Nikki Blonsky announces engagement to proud nonbinary partner

Good morning, indeed!

Hairspray alum and resident camp icon Nikki Blonsky has been engaging with fans for years, especially since her Cameo Renaissance™ back in 2019. Now, it looks like it’s time for a little engagement of her own.

The actress shared her fiancé reveal on Instagram, showing off her partner and her brand new bling in one go.

The pair are entirely too precious:

We can hear the bells!

Blonsky and nonbinary now-fiancé Hailey Jo Jenson first went online official this past June, sharing a cute pair of hers and theirs Pride selfies.

The former posted alongside an endorsement for her partner’s Etsy shop:

While the latter kept it simple, with a quick “Happy Pride!”:

The star had her official closet door bustdown moment in June of 2020. In the very subtle video, she danced and lipsynced on her lawn to Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out”.

Honestly, it was kind of giving drag lipsync:

Not that Blonsky is any stranger to a drag lipsync! The year before, the singer had opened up DragCon Los Angeles with a stirring performance of “Good Morning Baltimore” — though it was modified to “Good Morning DragCon”. Once again, camp icon!

Though she didn’t end up with Zac Efron, a future she once rooted for publicly on the Wendy Williams show mid-Zanessa, we’re sure she’s much happier with her current love.