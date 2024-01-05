Nikki Haley’s campaign reaches peak cringe just ahead of the Iowa primary

Nikki Haley may have whiffed when she didn’t say the Civil War was about slavery. But did you know she had Black friends growing up???

The ex-South Carolina governor, who’s rising in Republican polls despite lacking any political instincts or charisma, tried to explain away her gaffe just ahead of the Iowa primary, which happens January 15.

It didn’t go well.

“I should’ve said slavery right off the point. But if you grow up in South Carolina, literally in second and third grade you learn about slavery,” she said. “You grow up, and you have, you know, I had Black friends growing up!”

No need to say any more, sister! Nimarata Nikki Haley is beyond caricature.

This is unbelievable. Nikki Haley actually tries to defend herself by saying, “I had Black friends growing up”. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/qEA0UkmB3F — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 5, 2024

"I mean, I watched almost all of the Roots series." — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) January 5, 2024

It’s 2024 and people are still defaulting to “I have black friends” https://t.co/bx3jXjeQl7 — charles (@cjblain10) January 5, 2024

Ah yes, reminds me of all the conversations about race and slavery I had with the white kids in elementary school… https://t.co/WWSOe6KNMY — Nagatha Christie (@WOlookingitup) January 5, 2024

With Haley now only trailing Donald Trump by four points in New Hampshire, GOP donors are trying to line up behind her should she somehow find a way to clinch the party’s nomination. But she seems determined to squash her momentum.

The real trouble began last week, when a Granite State voter asked her the cause of the Civil War, and she replied with “freedom.” She initially backtracked when her ridiculous claim went viral, only to double down and blame a “Democratic plant” for her misstep.

But now, she’s in total spin mode and she still can’t address the question properly. Haley’s response to the controversy has been so bad, she was even confronted about it on Fox News.

Nikki Haley on her viral Civil War/slavery response: “Really, the media is the only one that has talked about this issue.”



Fox News’ @HARRISFAULKNER: “No, that’s actually not true.”



Haley: “Not one person on the ground in New Hampshire or Iowa are talking about it.” pic.twitter.com/lMbYQROwNH — The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2024

Amazingly, Haley and Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis both participated Thursday in CNN’s town hall, and she came off looking more disingenuous, which is really, really hard to do.

But there she was, talking about the need for kids to take off their shoes and empty their pockets before heading into first grade.

“We have to secure our schools the same way we secure our airports and our courthouses,” she said.

Haley went on to list an array of dystopian security measures she would like to see schools undertake.

“We have to do whatever we need to to make sure nothing comes through, bullet-wise or otherwise,” she said. “We need to have a security officer at the front of every school.”

“We need to have one-point entries, no side or rear entries. Then we need to make sure we have someone on staff—not a guidance counselor—but a mental health counselor who does nothing but look and see which kids may be in crisis. Let’s start there. That’s at least doing something.”

Or.. .you could try enacting more restrictions on guns.

But nope, Nihilistic Nikki says that wouldn’t work. Security guards and metal detectors are much more sensible! 🙄

Nikki Haley: "We have to secure our schools the same way we secure our airports and courthouses" pic.twitter.com/6DCrQwbKFH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2024

You can’t carry a gun in an airport or a federal courthouse. https://t.co/2hT3D2CiRF — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 5, 2024

We’re gonna make kids show up two hours before homeroom so they can get through security? https://t.co/BtukDEwqt7 — Chris Ford ? (@CT_Ford) January 5, 2024

Putting aside what many have already pointed out, that guns are strictly forbidden in airports/Federal courthouses, one armed guard in every public school in the US (84,000 schools) (at a 50K per year salary) that alone would be a $4.2 billion cost.



Or you could pass gun laws. https://t.co/oFLKKx97t7 — The Matt McNeil Show (@MattMcNeilShow) January 5, 2024

Sooo… banning the guns is the answer https://t.co/tF72kf403H — Mikehole ???? (@MichaelDrummey) January 5, 2024

Kindergarteners should go through TSA every day. https://t.co/12coiWimUy — Devin Nunes’ cow ? (@DevinCow) January 5, 2024

Going forward, maybe it’s better for Haley to avoid talking about firearms altogether. It usually doesn’t go well for her…

Can you believe this? I am very embarrassed for her. She has lost her way, and isn’t really sure who she is. Craven. https://t.co/sVzoGFl1ZG — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 30, 2023

Haley’s craven pandering is on full display whenever she talks about LGBTQ+ issues. Last week, she released a video decrying the military for forcing recruits to enroll in “gender pronoun classes.”

Girl, what?

We're down 25% in recruitment for our military. Why is that happening? We’re focused on all the wrong things. Stop making them take gender pronoun classes. We have to be mission focused. pic.twitter.com/zyZxzTUH4f — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 30, 2023

For the record: The military does not require new recruits to enroll in “gender pronoun classes,” which, BTW, aren’t even a real thing.

At the last GOP debate, Haley tried to assert herself as the most homophobic person on stage, only for her plan to backfire.

Nikki Haley trying to make up for the evangelical votes she lost with her stance on abortion: https://t.co/T66XasO6Qh pic.twitter.com/yDLxRGoU2v — austin (@jesuissupreme) December 7, 2023

Nikki Haley calls the Parental Rights in Education law the “Don’t Say Gay bill.”



Why is she using the corporate media's language? pic.twitter.com/NkjxnUjr3L — DeSantis War Room ? (@DeSantisWarRoom) December 7, 2023

Nikki Haley just used the leftist slur-name "Don't Say Gay" to describe DeSantis's "Parental Rights in Education" bill. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 7, 2023

Even though Haley has nudged past DeSantis in national polling, she still trails Trump by more than 50 points. It’s apparent the nomination is out of play (maybe barring Trump actually keeling over from a heart attack or campaigning from prison), so why is she debasing herself like this?

Her rivals think it’s because she wants to be Trump’s VP.

Chris Christie said Haley would “eat glass” for the opportunity, and DeSantis called her “phony.”

Meanwhile, Trump allies are letting it known they are adamantly opposed to Haley joining the ticket. Maybe a few more misstatements about the Civil War will do the trick!

Nope, probably not.