Noah Beck’s coconuts, Gus Kenworthy’s tree trunk, & Fossil Daddy’s scaly cuddle buddy

This week Lil Nas X got into Liberty University, Sterling K. Brown went gay for pay, and France appointed a thicc new prime minister. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Noah Beck drank from a coconut.
Bryce Willard Smithe reflected.
Gus Kenworthy stayed in Brazil.
Jeff Zwally got hammered.
Elliott Norris bought a car.
Caleb Marshall fed the thirst.
Dylan Efron sat on the beach.
Jae Fusz got pumped.
Taylor Stilson took a hike.
Henry Hung Chang posed for Gayletter.
Amini Fonua showed off.
Taylor Phillips stayed in Costa Rica.
Fossil Daddy snuggled his lizard.
John Arthur Hill spent New Year’s at the beach.
Sander Jennings broke a sweat.
Alan Ritchson cut his own hair.
Cristiano Ronaldo hit the gym.
Danell Leyva got into acting.
Eliad Cohen watched the sun set.
Matt Lister showed off his man.
And Prince Royce opened his gifts.
