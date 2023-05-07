Noah J. Richter’s backflip, a lesson in gay iconography, & the Florida Democrats’ shameful dance

See the evolution of men’s underwear through 25 vintage male underwear ads, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Miriam Margolyes apologized.
Miriam Margolyes apologized.
Noah J. Richter did a flip.
Noah J. Richter did a flip.
Kim Petras dropped a new video.
Kim Petras dropped a new video.
A new gay got schooled.
A new gay got schooled.
Marjorie Taylor Greene got dragged in New York.
Marjorie Taylor Greene got dragged in New York.
Florida Democrats danced in the aisle with anti-LGBT Republicans.
Florida Democrats danced in the aisle with anti-LGBT Republicans.

HORRIFYING. I want to be clear: Democrats did not vote for these bills, the R*publicans did. So WHY dance side-by-side with people taking away our basic human rights? They were dancing to celebrate the end of the legislative session. One democrat representative said they were dancing first and r*publicans joined them. But, whoever was dancing first, after a session as horrifying as this, its important to show who you stand with — and who you don't. Let alone who you dance with…
Devin Neal gave Anna Wintour a show.
Devin Neal gave Anna Wintour a show.
The Queer Cinema Archive uncovered soldiers in drag.
The Queer Cinema Archive uncovered soldiers in drag.

THIS IS THE ARMY 1943. USA. Director: Michael Curtiz Screenplay: Casey Robinson & Claude Binyon Based on: "This is the Army" (1942) by James McColl & Irving Berlin
Sasha Colby served.
Sasha Colby served.
And Zooey Zephyr was harassed in her own House.
And Zooey Zephyr was harassed in her own House.

Zooey Zephyr forced to stand when women took up space on the bench from which she has been working.
Anna Wintour: ”Really? Make it stop. Please.”
Michael Curtiz, Oscar Winning Director primarily known from his hey dey as a leading helmsman at Warner Brothers would be rolling in his grave knowing he was even mentioned in a queer newsletter.