Nobody is more outraged by Joy Behar’s homophobic joke than homophobic Republicans

So Joy Behar made a stupid homophobic joke on The View yesterday and conservatives are really, really, really, really angry about it.

The ladies were talking about Carl Nassib becoming the first openly gay active player in the NFL when he came out on Instagram earlier this week. Towards the end of the conversation, Behar said, “You know after they said penetration in the end zone they lost me.”

Yikes! This joke from Joy Behar during a discussion of the first active gay player in the NFL. "After they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me!" pic.twitter.com/GJgqTtL5yO — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 22, 2021

Just so we’re clear, we like Joy. She’s smart, sassy, and she’s not afraid to call Meghan McCain out on her constant bullsh*t. And we don’t think she’s a homophobe. She’s been speaking out in support of LGBTQ people since long before it was fashionable to do so. That said, her joke was homophobic and she should issue an apology.

The bottom line: Sometimes allies mess up. But as long as they apologize and promise to do better in the future, we can move on because they’re not actively trying to cause us harm or strip away our rights. That’s how forgiveness works.

Shortly after Behar cracked the joke, Fox News ran a headline that said, “Joy Behar stuns Meghan McCain with ‘inappropriate joke’ about first openly gay NFL player.” And Republican Daily’s headline read, “Joy Behar Makes Homophobic Joke On Live Air About Gay NFL Player.”

Then there were the tweets…

time to cancel the homophobic JOY BEHAR — Weissaroni (@WeissGuyz) June 22, 2021

Joy Behar makes a blatant homophobic comment.

Will there be outrage? Will she be cancelled?

No, because she's a Liberal. “Ana, after they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me” All of the hosts laughed, except for McCain, the only Conservative.https://t.co/uTIDWrlaXq — Leonidas (@EvKazoo) June 22, 2021

@ABC joy behar should be fired for her homophonic joke referring to Carl Nassib. A simple apology is not acceptable. — Jim M Ocampo (@jmoflyboy) June 23, 2021

Joy Behar made a lousy, homophobic buttsex joke on the air. Not as bad as Bette Midler's "feminist" misuse of the n-word, but still, pretty bad, pretty bad. Same old "it's ok to be racist/sexist/homophobe if you're a Democrat" bullshit, as always. — pessoa lazarinho (@PLazarinho) June 22, 2021

So it's "inappropriate" when Joy Behar says it, but it would have been "homophobic hate speech" if Meghan McCain said it. https://t.co/pNl4KHxsl0 — Sam Loves Dogs (@SamanthaBratto1) June 23, 2021

@TheView Joy Behar should be cancelled for making a homophobic statement about a Gay football player. I plan on a lawsuit if she isn't fired. She let her true feelings show. — Dan (@Dandp1014) June 22, 2021

Joy Behar is a homophobic pig. https://t.co/JDPpOdPo7m — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) June 22, 2021

@TheView Again, Joy Behar is inappropriate, nasty and out of touch. Time for her to retire!!!! Or, better yet, fired!!! — Debbie (@Debschmidt87) June 23, 2021

I have two gay grandsons. Both are NFL fans and we’re so excited Carl Nassib took a courageous step. Opening doors and making them feel more accepted. They both have horrific stories of bullying. Nassib comes out, they are encouraged, then Joy Behar Gay Bashed. Very sad. — Mathena Stephens (@MathenaStephens) June 23, 2021

Joy Behar can make homophobic comments on daytime TV, and absolutely nothing will happen. There's no privilege like Democrat privilege. https://t.co/uWSX8q68df — Kohltrain ?? (@kohljm) June 22, 2021

How come @JoyVBehar cracked a homophobic joke the other day on the @TheView about “packing in the end zone,” immediately went on camera to state it would be ‘swept under the rug,’ and not a peep from journalists? Wonder if @MeghanMcCain would have been able to brush off the same — Jim Eagle (@LlcUav) June 23, 2021

If this had been said by anybody else, especially on the right, JOY BEHAR would be demanding they be fired!! Let’s demand she be removed from THE VIEW!!!! Please retweet!!! https://t.co/fpwVg8JdlS — Rick Sims (@RickSim36789598) June 23, 2021

Shame on the @TheView for allowing Joy Behar make a joke of Carl Nassibs coming out. Why is nothing being done to this bully? I bet if she was a republican you would have fired her. “Penetration on the end zone” said by Behar. Absolutely disgusting of her. #cancelbehar — Daniel Mordechai (@DanielMordeChai) June 22, 2021

Seriously, we had NO IDEA we had SO MANY allies on the right. Imagine if all of these people who are so outraged at Behar on our behalf took a moment to write to their senators and urge them to pass the Equality Act, or call their governors and tell them to quit signing transphobic bills into law, we could end anti-LGBTQ discrimination in no time!

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.