Nobody is more outraged by Joy Behar’s homophobic joke than homophobic Republicans

So Joy Behar made a stupid homophobic joke on The View yesterday and conservatives are really, really, really, really angry about it.

The ladies were talking about Carl Nassib becoming the first openly gay active player in the NFL when he came out on Instagram earlier this week. Towards the end of the conversation, Behar said, “You know after they said penetration in the end zone they lost me.”

Just so we’re clear, we like Joy. She’s smart, sassy, and she’s not afraid to call Meghan McCain out on her constant bullsh*t. And we don’t think she’s a homophobe. She’s been speaking out in support of LGBTQ people since long before it was fashionable to do so. That said, her joke was homophobic and she should issue an apology.

The bottom line: Sometimes allies mess up. But as long as they apologize and promise to do better in the future, we can move on because they’re not actively trying to cause us harm or strip away our rights. That’s how forgiveness works.

Shortly after Behar cracked the joke, Fox News ran a headline that said, “Joy Behar stuns Meghan McCain with ‘inappropriate joke’ about first openly gay NFL player.” And Republican Daily’s headline read, “Joy Behar Makes Homophobic Joke On Live Air About Gay NFL Player.”

Then there were the tweets…

Seriously, we had NO IDEA we had SO MANY allies on the right. Imagine if all of these people who are so outraged at Behar on our behalf took a moment to write to their senators and urge them to pass the Equality Act, or call their governors and tell them to quit signing transphobic bills into law, we could end anti-LGBTQ discrimination in no time!

