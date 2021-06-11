It’s official, Christopher Meloni is owning his ‘zaddy’ status

On glutes:

“This is what has happened. I’ve been blessed with glutes that have an attractive shape. But I have a trainer, and we’re going through bodybuilding phases, and where everyone kind of caught me was that I’d been preparing for one year in a very high-intensity weight training program that actually focused on legs. So I guess you could argue that the glute-peeping public are now reaping the benefits of all that hard work.”

On zaddy:

“I’ve been called that a lot, and who am I to argue with it? Sure, I’m a zaddy.”–Actor Christopher Meloni shares his thoughts on these topics and many more in a new Interview Magazine feature.