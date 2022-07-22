The official @HouseGOP Twitter page was a chaotic mess during last night’s January 6 hearing

Whoever was in charge of running the official Twitter page for House Republicans was clearly going through it last night.

As the January 6 committee held its eighth televised hearing, @HouseGOP was frantically tweeting (and occasionally deleting) rebuttals faster than Josh Hawley sprinted across that hallway.

The hearing focused on the 187 minutes between the end of Donald Trump’s speech at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021 and when he finally released a videotaped statement telling his “very special” supporters to kindly leave the Capitol after breaking all the windows and sh*tting all over the floors.

The rebuttals, however, didn’t indicate what parts of the hearing @HouseGOP was responding to. Nor did they offer any evidence or cite any sources to support whatever points they were trying to make.

In short, it was just a bunch of incoherent nonsense written by someone–a low level staffer, we’re guessing, or perhaps an intern–who may or may not have been drunk on their sofa.

Here are a few examples…

Stories are NOT facts. — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 22, 2022

They never show what President Trump said “PEACEFULLY.” Why? — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 22, 2022

All hearsay. — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 22, 2022

Why don't they have a Secret Service agent testifying? — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 22, 2022

When @HouseGOP wasn’t tweeting that garbage, it was trying to distract and deflect from the hearing by bringing up completely unrelated issues, like inflation (which, for the record, unlike issurrection, isn’t a crime).

When is the @HouseDemocrats primetime hearing on inflation? — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 21, 2022

When does the Congressional hearing start for Joe Biden’s 787,680 minutes of inaction over securing our southern border? — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 21, 2022

Instead of addressing skyrocketing inflation, surging violent crime, America’s energy crisis or our historic border crisis, House Democrats spent the night on a partisan witch-hunt. This is what failed leadership looks like. — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 22, 2022

Again, we have no idea who was behind these chaotic tweets, but we suggest perhaps they take a few days off to catch up on some much-needed sleep. Either that or call their sponsor.

Here’s how folx responded to @HouseGOP’s mini meltdown last night…

That witch hunt be finding some witches, tho… It’s too bad y’all are too scared to actually watch it. — Match Corrects Himself (@CorrectingMatch) July 22, 2022

No, THIS is what failed leadership looks like: pic.twitter.com/j9NT6bE3CY — C Ellen Hogan ️‍ ☮️ (@DervishWaking) July 22, 2022

“Things you say when you know you’re screwed for $1000 Alex” — Just Joan is ready for football (@joanpzls) July 22, 2022

Have you noticed that people testifying against trump do so under oath while supporters of trump tend to take the 5th? — GW Hughes (@Al_Solzhenitsyn) July 22, 2022

If by “partisan” you mean that nearly every single witness to date has been a Trump Republican, then okay. Care to try again? — Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) July 22, 2022

But facts are facts. Sorry this isn’t going well for you. — MIGIRLINVA (@MIGIRLINVA1) July 22, 2022

The great part is that all your tweets will be saved somewhere and viewed later with the benefit of hindsight once all this is fully revealed. — Obi Dox Kenobi (@obibluraven) July 22, 2022

What is worse for the country? An end to democracy (brought on by Republican President, legislators, and voters) or inflation? — Alison Bodkin (@louagb) July 22, 2022

Ummmmm, they’re not stories. It’s testimony under oath and the penalty of perjury. I understand that means little to nothing to you, but most people take that “telling the truth or go to prison” shit seriously. — – Assume I’m being sarcastic. (@tlhicks713) July 22, 2022

Why didn’t we know Josh Hawley was a sprinter until now? — Chi Chi Plantagenet (@barbelle123) July 22, 2022

cry more, losers — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 22, 2022

Last night’s hearing concluded the first batch of January 6 hearings. The committee will hold additional hearings in September after the panel’s vice chair, Liz Cheney, revealed new witnesses and more evidence continue to emerge.

“In the course of these hearings we have received new evidence, and new witnesses have bravely stepped forward,” she announced yesterday. “Efforts to litigate and overcome immunity and executive privilege claims have been successful, and those continue.”

“Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break.”