Out basketball star Isaac Humphries just had the gay summer of his life & is pumped for a new season

Isaac Humphries is ready for a new season!

The out pro basketball star is preparing for a fresh campaign in Australia’s National Basketball League–the top pro league in the country. On Thursday, he revved up his fans with a post on Instagram.

Humphries, 25, played his college ball at the University of Kentucky under legendary coach John Calipari, who’s won one NCAA Championship with the Wildcats and qualified for six Final Fours throughout his illustrious career. The forward declared his intention to go pro in 2017, foregoing his final two seasons of college eligibility.

After not being selected in the NBA Draft, Humphries returned home to Australia for a couple of years before signing on with the Atlanta Hawks late in the 2018-19 season. The following summer, Humphries again signed with an Australian club, the Adelaide 36ers, and that’s when his career began to flourish.

The 6-foot-11 forward emerged as one of the best players in the NBL, averaging 13.3 points per contest to go along with seven rebounds. But the biggest moment of his blossoming career came two years later, when he publicly came out as gay.

His teammates embraced him immediately.

“A few years ago, I fell into a very dark place, a very lonely place,” Humphries told them. “I couldn’t be who I am, and I attempted to take my life. The main reason behind me becoming so low and being in that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I’m gay.”

Humphries says he made the decision to come out after spending time in Los Angeles and seeing other gay men live freely. Following his trip, he realized he could no longer hide.

He was depriving himself of joy.

“I hated it about myself. I was disgusted at myself,” he said. “I thought that I could not be that person within our environment, within a basketball environment. It wasn’t until I was in a community that’s full of pride and happiness and joy. It was a big wake up call for me.”

Jason Collins is the only active NBA player to ever come out as gay. Humphries is currently the only out gay active player in the NBL, or any top-tier male pro league.

On that fateful day, Humphries told his teammates he decided he wasn’t going to wait any longer.

“But then came the big question mark of how do I be a basketball player, and how do I join a new team when I’ve finally come to terms with this about myself and I don’t wanna hide who I am anymore,” he said. “I decided that, if I’m gonna join a team, that I’m gonna come out publicly, and just make sure people know that you can live. And you don’t have to hide, just because you’re an athlete.”

Rolling with the good vibes, Humphries laid down a slam dunk in his first game as an out athlete. And the good times haven’t stopped.

It’s been nine months since Humphries’ big announcement, and he’s clearly thriving. He’s started his own campaign to support LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports, and even found himself on the GQ red carpet.

Humphries has also been featured in Vogue modeling some tasteful Ralph Lauren. Not too shabby!

Humphries returned to Southern California this year, raving at Coachella and unwinding in Palm Springs and Malibu.

Oh, and there was a trip to Bali thrown in as well.

Later, Humphries took part in his first Pride, celebrating in West Hollywood. That’s not a bad place to start!

Suffice to say, it’s hard to imagine Humphries enjoying this glamorous life if he wasn’t out and proud. His basketball career remains on an upward trajectory as well.

This spring, he re-signed with the 36ers.

They’ll be in action for their preseason opener next Friday, before starting their regular season later next month. We’re certain Humphries will keep soaring to atmospheric heights, and we’re excited to see him fly!