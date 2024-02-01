Patrick Mahomes is proud of his dad bod & so are we!

Seeing this photo makes me even more pissed nobody can tackle this man pic.twitter.com/rTJqea8cLh — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) January 31, 2024

Patrick Mahomes is lighting up the NFL with a dad bod.

And the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is proud!

Mahomes, who’s set to play in his fourth Super Bowl next Sunday, is already one of the greatest QBs ever. He was instrumental in the Chiefs’ 17-7 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, throwing for 241 yards and a touchdown (to Travis Kelce, MAGA’s most-hated football star).

Following the big win, Mahomes was hyping up his teammates, as great leaders often do. The NFL shared the clip Wednesday on social media, providing pigskin-thirsty fans with an inside look at the Chiefs’ locker room.

The video begins with head coach Andy Reid, still dressed in his game day attire, telling his players they should enjoy the win…even though they still have one more to go.

“We’re enjoying this son of a gun right here,” he said. (Perfect line from a football coach, right?)

Oh, and enjoy they did! The boys start hootin an hollarin before Mahomes takes the floor.

With his shirt off, the two-time Super Bowl champ delivers a rallying cry.

“Like I’ve been saying, we ain’t done yet!” he says. “Hey, Chiefs on three! One, two, three!”

….

Dad Bod!

We mean, Chiefs!

Chiefs! Chiefs! Chiefs!

Mahomes plays like a superhuman on the field, scrambling past defenders and launching touchdown passes with ease. It’s fair to say the two-time MVP is maybe the most dynamic QB to ever play.

But with his shirt off, he looks like a regular guy!

Even straight football bros, who would usually never comment on another man’s body (gay), took notice.

Patrick Mahomes with the peak male bod pic.twitter.com/FxMO5Ka5gP — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 31, 2024

2x Super Bowl champ with a chance to go back to back. Why god why. pic.twitter.com/WrNYAO0cRi — Joey fatts (@joeyjo35t) January 31, 2024

Knowing that Fatrick Mahomes has a total dad bod and is still able to run all over your defense gotta make it even more frustrating. — John (@BussosaurusRex) January 31, 2024

Before we go further, let us state on the record: Mahomes’ perfectly fine body isn’t just refreshing.

It’s hot! He’s still toned, but offers a little something to hold onto. Six-pack abs may be nice to look at, but they’re not very fun to cuddle.

There’s no support!

Mahomes, to his credit, reacted to the brouhaha with humor.

#DadBodSZN, indeed…

One of the great debates in sports right now revolves around where Mahomes ranks on the all-time list. He’s often compared to Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowls in 23 incredible seasons.

Brady is Mahomes’ immediate predecessor, winding down his Hall of Fame career just as Mahomes was ascending. Coincidently, when Brady first entered the league, he was known for his dad bod, too. (When the GOAT first met New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, he was carrying a pizza box.)

Tom Brady just wants his combine photo deleted ?



(via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/BOCvLJ6KQu — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 14, 2022

Later in his career, Brady became known for his radical anti-inflammatory diet (no tomatoes)!, and focus on pliability. His fitness and nutrition regimen became branded as the TB12 Method™.

But beneath all of the marketing, there was still a dad bod.

Tom Brady looking goofy as hell! pic.twitter.com/gD9eNrvHVU — Chris Black (@donetodeath) July 17, 2018

The shocking revelation became such big news, Brady’s fitness company, TB12 Sports, actually issued a rebuttal.

“The TB12 Method is not about making you the MVP of the gym. It’s about living with vitality, being mentally strong, and enabling you to sustain your peak performance, so you can be MVP when it counts,” it posted.

When it’s more important to get six rings than to get a six pack…



The TB12 Method is not about making you the MVP of the gym. It’s about living with vitality, being mentally strong, and enabling you to sustain your peak performance, so you can be MVP when it counts. https://t.co/FI1s5Vqutr — TB12sports (@TB12sports) July 20, 2018

The point is well taken. Brady didn’t miss a single game due to injury over the final 14 years of his career, and was still one of the game’s best players when he retired in 2022.

Mahomes is on a similar path. Since becoming the Chiefs’ starter in 2017, he’s only missed three games, and keeps getting better.

While Mahomes and Brady may get razed on “straight Twitter” for their bods, let it be known their physiques are appreciated over on the gay side of street.

It was just last week when gays were thirsting over Jason Kelce’s dad bod.

I would let this man crush me into full-body compartment syndrome ? https://t.co/XTyUjyFaQz — ?Nicholasvanj? (@Nicholasvanj) January 22, 2024

With Travis Kelce playing in the Super Bowl, we can be sure his older brother Jason will be around, too.

The Kelce Brothers actually reacted to Mahomes’ viral video on social media.

“This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like,” they posted.

This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. https://t.co/XFleyVBloN pic.twitter.com/pT0fuiPD8b — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 31, 2024

Real recognizes real. What can we say?