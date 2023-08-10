Pedro Pascal and Russell Tovey went on a hot date to a Pedro Pascal art exhibit—but they weren’t allowed in

Image Credits: Getty Images

The internet’s favorite daddy Pedro Pascal and out Brit hunk Russell Tovey going on a date to an art gallery? If that sounds like a work of fawning fan fiction too good to be true, that’s because it’s not… But it almost was!

Apparently, the two pals had plans on Sunday to visit an art gallery in Margate, England, where they were showing an exhibition called “‘ADHD Hyper Fixation and why it looks like I love Pedro Pascal.”

If that title didn’t give it away, the exhibit—from artist Heidi Gentle Burrell—explores the effects of ADHD through a multimedia experience, all dedicated to the beloved star of The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian. (Hey, that sounds an awful lot like our shrine dedicated to the dreamy actor!)

Looking star Tovey, a big-time fan of fine art, thought it’d be fun to take his friend Pascal for a cheeky visit to the gallery where he was the unknowing muse. Unfortunately, neither of them thought to check the museum’s hours.

Joined by gallerist Robert Diament—who co-hosts the art-lover’s podcast Talk Art with Tovey—the guys arrived to the Rhodes Gallery on Sunday, only to find it was closed.

They commemorated the experience with an adorable selfie of the three of them outside the museum’s locked doors, which was posted to the Talk Art Instagram account:

It would appear the lads planned to tour the exhibit with Pascal, and then invite him on the podcast to talk about it. At this point, the Game Of Thrones star is probably used to seeing fan art and having folks obsess over him online, but we would’ve love to hear what he had to say about an entire museum gallery in his honor. Alas!

Eventually, word of the failed visit got back to the artist, Burrell, who spoke with The Independent about the whole ordeal, sharing both her glee that Pascal wanted to see her work—and her disappointment he couldn’t actually get in.

“I can imagine he’s slightly embarrassed, with all the art being about him!” Burrell said of Pascal. “I’m gutted he showed up on a Sunday when the gallery was closed. I’d love for Robert [Diament] to bring him along when we’re actually open.”

But there’s an upshot: Even though they didn’t make it in, Tovey and Pascal’s photo has brought even more attention to the exhibit, as has the ensuing press coverage. So we guess that means we should say… you’re welcome, Heidi?

“I’m a bit gutted I missed them!,” she continues. “It’s fantastic for me, though, hopefully it’ll elevate the conversation around neurodivergence. I feel like I’m helping to create a positive change.”

Well, heck yes, Heidi! That’s the spirit!

Elsewhere in the piece, the artist tells The Independent where and why her Pedro Pascal obsession started—and we’re beginning to think we have a lot in common with her!

“I used to watch him in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and lots of crime dramas, which I always thought he was really good in,” Burrell says. “The first film I saw him in was called Bloodsucking Bosses, but I loved him before he was famous, too.” We’ve got an O.G. stan right here!

“I just found he had a really interesting face, from an artistic point-of-view,” she continues. “He’s got two little bald patches in his beard and creases in his eyebrows and bridge of his nose. I wouldn’t call myself an obsessed fan, but I do hyper-fixate on capturing him in my art.”

Same, girl. Same.

Maybe next she can start making fan art of Pascal and Tovey together? If she doesn’t do it, we will!

You can scroll down below to see more of Burrell’s work featuring Pascal in all his glory.