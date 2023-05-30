Pedro Pascal used to let eager fans get very handsy with him… until he got an infection

We know you want to, but please don’t lay your hands all over Pedro Pascal.

As one of the most in demand actors in Hollywood, Pascal is used to being the subject of a lot of fan thirst.

But even before he became the internet’s “cool, slutty daddy,” the Chilean hunk has been fending off advances from eager fans since his star-making turn in Game of Thrones nearly ten years ago.

In fact, some fans got so up close and personal that it caused Pascal to get an infection. WHAT?!

The 48-year-old described the medical incident during an interview with Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters and Damson Idris for The Hollywood Reporter’s Actor Roundtable series.

“I remember, earlier on, because of ‘Game of Thrones’ and the way my character died … people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes,” Pascal said.

During the HBO’s show’s fourth season, Pascal’s character, Oberyn Martell, met his fate in a very graphic fight scene in which his eyes were gouged out by Gregor “The Moutain” Clegane. Watch the bloody scene here.

“At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I would let them! In New York!” Pascal added. “And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection.”

Despite the health scare, Pascal continued to add to the scene’s lore and jokingly recreated it on the red carpet at the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones in 2019.

Chilean actor Pedro Pascal arrives for the “Game of Thrones” eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

During the same conversation, Pascal addressed his icon status as the “daddy” of the moment on social media.

“I am having fun with it. (The daddy thing) seems a little role-related,” he added. “There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu. Joel is very daddy to Ellie (in ‘The Last of Us’). These are daddy parts. That’s what it is.” Well, that’s the PG-rated version, but ok.

When Bridges asked if he was in fact a daddy in real life, Pascal answered emphatically in the negative.

“I’m not a daddy,” Pascal said. “And I’m not going to be a daddy!” A boy can dream!

Watch the entire interview below:

Queer fascination with Pascal is hitting astronomical levels following the recent premiere of his Brokeback Mountain-esque new Western short A Strange Way of Life.

In the film, Pascal and Ethan Hawke play an outlaw and a sheriff who reunite after 25 years apart. Director Pedro Almodóvar recently divulged how the duo had great chemistry playing gay lovers.

“Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke were my first choice. Fortunately, I knew them personally so I could call them and send them directly the script; and they just answered me the same day. They were very enthusiastic. It gives you a lot of confidence when someone reacts like that,” Almodovar told Deadline.

new scenes of pedro pascal as silva in ‘strange way of life’ pic.twitter.com/HBZ7iBOi3k — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) May 24, 2023

“It was the fastest casting that I did and also the more appropriate because I wanted two actors at that age, but very different, even different cultures, different origins and physically different. It was a chemistry that immediately appeared.”

A release date for A Strange Way of Life has yet to be announced.