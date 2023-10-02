Penn Badgley & Andrew Garfield double teamed in Paris & now Gay Twitter™ can’t even think straight

Nothing brings the boys together like
an Eiffel Tower Valentino.
We’re in the midst of Paris Fashion Week, and unsurprisingly, the lewks have been unparalleled. Still, no Spring/Summer collection can outshine the well dressed celebs who have made the trek out to revel in high-fashion.
A lot has happened: Troye Sivan finally got a picture with Lisa Rinna at Rabanne. Cher showed up with her beau. Amanda Lepore turned it out for Balenciaga. And apparently, “no one is safe” from the massive wave of bedbugs taking over the city. Yikes!
But the one event that had the gays absolutely gagging was this “dudes being bros” linkup between resident hetero hotties Andrew Garfield and Penn Badgley.
Watch.
The two actors made an appearance at the Valentino show on Sunday (October 1), and even though it was supposed to be about women’s wear, all we can think about are these hunks.
Let’s start with Badgley, who’s sexually confused us over the past five years with his portrayal of psychopathic murderer Joe Goldberg on You (and those creepy masturbating scenes). Though the 36-year-old Gossip Girl alum typically dresses tame, he took a swing at Fashion Week with a gray Valentino overcoat, skort, and boots.
Is he giving art history professor at a liberal arts college who refers to his wife as his partner? Yes. But is it turning us on? Yass.
On the other hand, Garfield went full color. The 40-year-old Amazing Spider-Man and Tick, Tick… Boom! star wore a tailored pink Valentino overcoat, thrown over a burnt-orange, untied pussy-bow blouse. (Yes, that’s what the style of shirt is called. Get your mind out of the gutter.)
Though we’ve thirsted over both of these heartthrobs separately, this marks the first time Badgley and Garfield have gotten together to maximize their joint slay. And in The City of Light of all places!
Although neither actor walked the runway, it was impressive to see them embrace some nonconventional ‘fits in the name of Fashion Week.
We’re not the type to applaud straight guys just for putting on clothes, but in this case… that’s exactly what we’re doing. What can we say? A super-skimpy summer, followed by Gray Sweat Pants Season has left us easily impressed. (Side note: it seems like Florence Pugh was similarly charmed.)
And because the pairing was so hot (and so random), the gays took to social media to do what we do best: take it too far.
As the Parisians say,
wee-wee oui oui, f*ggot baguette.
Check out some of the funniest (and horniest) reactions from Gay Twitter™ below.
October 1, 2023
4 Comments
BLAKENOW
“Double teamed” really ? when a publicist tells you that you have to go to a fashion show and sit next to each other that’s called “double teamed?” So I guess this is kind of the same thing as when you call a heterosexual actor playing gay is “Gay for pay” now too? SMH what a joke.
johncp56
What Horse shit, waste of my time
klb58495
They’re dressed like clowns.
Joshooeerr
And the clothes do not fit.