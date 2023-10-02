Penn Badgley & Andrew Garfield double teamed in Paris & now Gay Twitter™ can’t even think straight

Nothing brings the boys together like an Eiffel Tower Valentino.

We’re in the midst of Paris Fashion Week, and unsurprisingly, the lewks have been unparalleled. Still, no Spring/Summer collection can outshine the well dressed celebs who have made the trek out to revel in high-fashion.

A lot has happened: Troye Sivan finally got a picture with Lisa Rinna at Rabanne. Cher showed up with her beau. Amanda Lepore turned it out for Balenciaga. And apparently, “no one is safe” from the massive wave of bedbugs taking over the city. Yikes!

But the one event that had the gays absolutely gagging was this “dudes being bros” linkup between resident hetero hotties Andrew Garfield and Penn Badgley.

Watch.

“Penn Badgley and Andrew Garfield link up front row at today’s Maison Valentino spring 2024show in Paris” pic.twitter.com/7s8ailiu2F — penn badgley fan (@badgleyfan) October 1, 2023

The two actors made an appearance at the Valentino show on Sunday (October 1), and even though it was supposed to be about women’s wear, all we can think about are these hunks.

Let’s start with Badgley, who’s sexually confused us over the past five years with his portrayal of psychopathic murderer Joe Goldberg on You (and those creepy masturbating scenes). Though the 36-year-old Gossip Girl alum typically dresses tame, he took a swing at Fashion Week with a gray Valentino overcoat, skort, and boots.

Is he giving art history professor at a liberal arts college who refers to his wife as his partner? Yes. But is it turning us on? Yass.

Andrew Garfield and Penn Badgley in Paris (NEWS) pic.twitter.com/DHlT81n5Bs — Andrew Garfield comfort (@dailyyandrew) October 1, 2023

On the other hand, Garfield went full color. The 40-year-old Amazing Spider-Man and Tick, Tick… Boom! star wore a tailored pink Valentino overcoat, thrown over a burnt-orange, untied pussy-bow blouse. (Yes, that’s what the style of shirt is called. Get your mind out of the gutter.)

Though we’ve thirsted over both of these heartthrobs separately, this marks the first time Badgley and Garfield have gotten together to maximize their joint slay. And in The City of Light of all places!

Although neither actor walked the runway, it was impressive to see them embrace some nonconventional ‘fits in the name of Fashion Week.

We’re not the type to applaud straight guys just for putting on clothes, but in this case… that’s exactly what we’re doing. What can we say? A super-skimpy summer, followed by Gray Sweat Pants Season has left us easily impressed. (Side note: it seems like Florence Pugh was similarly charmed.)

And because the pairing was so hot (and so random), the gays took to social media to do what we do best: take it too far.

As the Parisians say, wee-wee oui oui, f*ggot baguette.

Check out some of the funniest (and horniest) reactions from Gay Twitter™ below.

paris….awfully close to the Eiffel tower…. https://t.co/RLSh9aDbdG — kevin “kandy muser” lempke (@KevinLempke) October 1, 2023

I would like to be Paris. https://t.co/LISBG6kyC0 — Nick hahaha (@NickAltishin) October 2, 2023

why does this feel extremely gay https://t.co/zpCL85S42v — ? (@seventw1nks) October 2, 2023

penn looks like a child wearing his dads coat and andrew looks like a 70s porn star. love them though! https://t.co/yHPlj4XgxJ — ethan #CrackerBarrelHasFallen (@ethanshumjr) October 2, 2023

Call me old fashioned but I was raised to serve my husbands. I clean the dishes and cook them food. I do whatever they say because they are my husbands and they make the rules around the house. They own me. If they ever cheat on me it's because i was lacking. https://t.co/9jDk5fQlyr — Tony (@AntMelia94) October 1, 2023

Homosexuals are gonna talk about this link up for a good 2 or 3 years….. this is history. The smut stories are being typed in someone’s basement RIGHT NOW https://t.co/p4WNCnYbyk pic.twitter.com/QguIYc1nHc — Cookie (@CookieBeenTight) October 2, 2023

i can take both of them. i have 2 holes for a reason https://t.co/zkJRxum0cU — julian?|ERAS TOUR 6/02 (@jul13an) October 2, 2023

Penn: Personally i’m dying for Sony to make the Amazing Spider-Man 3 and i honestly think you playing him was the best adaptation but that’s just my opinion https://t.co/49H6iaCPnF — S I F F (@zyusuf_) October 2, 2023

i've had this dream before… it ends really nicely for me https://t.co/jVtgyDToQe — michael brown (@boyinquestion) October 1, 2023

gonna make them kiss like Barbies just you all wait https://t.co/BbFFStMZQ8 — tristin (@d4redvl) October 2, 2023

I hear the Eiffel Tower is lovely this time of year. https://t.co/GCuzzUcRyw — Eric Crumrine (@ECrumrine) October 2, 2023