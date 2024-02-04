casual friday

People celebrated National Working Naked Day & they have the photos to prove it

Naked man using computer

Did you celebrate National Working Naked Day this past Friday?

If you didn’t know, the first Friday of every February is National Working Naked Day and some people have marked the holiday in recent years by stripping off their business attire for barely-censored social media pics! (We regret to inform you we’ve filtered out the more scandalous pics.)

Business consultant Lisa Kanarek created National Working Naked Day in 2010 as a mock holiday dedicated to “those who are working from home ‘naked’ — stripped of the resources that millions take for granted in the traditional corporate workplace,” per UPI.

But Kanarek also intended on a more literal meaning for the holiday, too. “Let’s have fun,” she said. “We work at home, and there isn’t anyone there with us, so we can work naked, literally and figuratively.”

Why National Working Naked Day falls during one of the cold months is still a mystery, but some celebrants also work in the buff year-round, such as the employees of Bare Oaks Family Naturist Park in Ontario.

“We’re just trying to encourage people from our standpoint, whether clothing is necessary for anything other than comfort,” Bare Oaks owner and naturist Stephane Deschenes told the Toronto Sun in 2021. “Most of the time, we wear clothing for psychological comfort and societal reasons. The fact that we do it, is something people should question. If we have a special day for working nude and trying it because we’re stuck at home? All the better.”

Now, onto the pics of those without a stitch of clothing between them and their office chairs:

