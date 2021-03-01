People keep reminding Lauren Boebert about that time her husband exposed himself to a teen girl

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado just got a crash course in why you shouldn’t insinuate that your political opponents are perverts and pedophiles when your own husband reportedly once pled guilty to exposing himself to a minor.

Last week, the newly-elected Colorado lawmaker fired off a snarky tweet about Democrats turning a blind eye to members of their own party who palled around with sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

“Imagine if the Left was as outraged with their political leaders visiting Epstein Island as they are about @TedCruz going to Cancun with his family,” Boebert tweeted.

Imagine if the Left was as outraged with their political leaders visiting Epstein Island as they are about @TedCruz going to Cancun with his family. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 22, 2021

Now, here’s where things get awkward. Like, suuuuuper awkward.

Last October, internet sleuth Anne Landman uncovered a 2004 case involving Lauren’s then boyfriend/now husband, Jayson, including a 14-page arrest report with details about what allegedly happened.

According to the report, Jayson was arrested on January 28, 2004 for exposing himself to a group of women, including a 16-year-old girl, at a bowling alley.

The women were talking about their tattoos when he approached to say he had a tattoo on his penis. When the women ignored him, he unzipped his pants to show them.

Jayson initially told officers he “displayed his thumb pretending it was his genitals in a gesture of fun,” but witnesses disputed his account and said it was definitely his penis because “thumbs aren’t 6 inches long.”

According to the New York Post, Jayson later pled guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure and was sentenced to four days in jail plus two years probation.

A year and a half later… Lauren married him!

After tweeting that Democrats are OK with pedophiles, people were quick to remind Boebert about how she’s OK with her husband allegedly flashing an underage girl in public…

For the record, your husband took out his penis in a bowling alley. In. A. Bowling. Alley. — scottVotesBlue (@scbendell) February 27, 2021

Reminder : Rep Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO-3) husband was arrested for showing his penis to minors in public. She herself has been arrested four times, and may have given tours of the Capitol to terrorists that later attacked Congress. This is what we are dealing with — Unstable_Genius (@UnstableGeniu14) February 28, 2021

Recently released statistics show that a 16 year old girl is safer in a locker room with a trans woman then they are at a bowling alley with Jayson Boebert. — Lauren Boebert Is Trash (@AdoptSeniorDogs) February 25, 2021

But the story doesn’t end there. Because a few days later, Boehert again made a fool of herself when she tweeted her outrage over Mr. Potato Head dropping the “Mr.” and just being “Potato Head” in an effort to be gender-neutral.

Related: Potato Head–formerly Mr. Potato Head–is now officially gender-neutral

“Mr. Potato Head has now been renamed to be gender inclusive,” the high school dropout raged. “He’s now just going to be called Potato Head. When will the activists demand Joe Biden stops use of the ‘Come On, Man’ catchphrase? For inclusivity’s sake, it should be ‘Come On, Person!'”

Mr. Potato Head has now been renamed to be gender inclusive. He’s now just going to be called Potato Head. When will the activists demand Joe Biden stops use of the “Come On, Man” catchphrase? For inclusivity’s sake, it should be “Come On, Person!” — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 25, 2021

People began calling out Boebert for being more angry about the gender of a plastic potato than she was about her own husband allegedly waving his penis at a child…

My favorite part of this whole Mr. Potato Head thing is watching people like Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene lose their shit over a plastic potato that stores its own body parts up its ass. — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) February 26, 2021

Lauren Boebert is more upset about a toy potato than the fact that her husband showed his penis to minors in a bowling alley. — Shannon waiting for vaccines (@richones1) February 25, 2021

Hmmm. Somehow we don’t think this is going to stop anytime soon.

