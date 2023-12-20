PHOTOS: 20 of the (accidentally) gayest Christmas decorations we’ve ever seen

“Make the yuletide gay,” they said.

Although the LGBTQ+ community has claimed Halloween as “Gay Christmas,” that doesn’t change the fact that the December holidays are pretty freaking queer on their own.

Purchasing a turtleneck sweater for one party? Gay.

Decking your house out with different colored balls? Gay!

A man who comes into your house at night with a load of presents? GAAAAY!

But honestly, the fine purveyors of Christmas spirit don’t need any help gaying up the season. (Although, a 2021 YouGov poll found 76% of British people would be OK with a queer Father Christmas.)

From phallic-shaped candelabras, to naughty little reindder, and butt plug-shaped trees, we can’t be the only ones who’ve noticed that the holidays have always been a little fruity.

So, in the spirit of jolly Ol’ Saint Nick, click through for some of the most hilarious (and accidentally gay) Christmas decorations ever.