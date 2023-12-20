PHOTOS: 20 of the (accidentally) gayest Christmas decorations we’ve ever seen

“Make the yuletide gay,” they said.
Although the LGBTQ+ community has claimed Halloween as “Gay Christmas,” that doesn’t change the fact that the December holidays are pretty freaking queer on their own.
Purchasing a turtleneck sweater for one party? Gay.
Decking your house out with different colored balls? Gay!
A man who comes into your house at night with a load of presents? GAAAAY!
But honestly, the fine purveyors of Christmas spirit don’t need any help gaying up the season. (Although, a 2021 YouGov poll found 76% of British people would be OK with a queer Father Christmas.)
From phallic-shaped candelabras, to naughty little reindder, and butt plug-shaped trees, we can’t be the only ones who’ve noticed that the holidays have always been a little fruity.
So, in the spirit of jolly Ol’ Saint Nick, click through for some of the most hilarious (and accidentally gay) Christmas decorations ever.
We thought Santa was the one who slides down the–
Santa Slide… Ho ho ho! [x-post]
byu/howardkinsd inCrappyDesign
Hark, the herald angels… sing?!
This minimalistic Christmas tree has our mind in the gutter.
McDonald’s really spreads the holiday cheer.
Yoda has got an extra-special holiday gift, he does.
Ruined Christmas is!
byu/olavbander inCrappyDesign
Seasons greetings from that angel watching over you.
Santa’s got a brand new bag.
Is this what they meant by “reindeer games”?
Not your grandma’s “Hard Candy Christmas.”
Grandmother’s table mats are my favorite part of Christmas every year.
byu/BigPappa21 inmildlypenis
When the family stockings read you for filth…
Bears are on the prowl this holiday season.
This Christmas decoration display at the mall
byu/MyNameGifOreilly inCrappyDesign
One Comment
bachy
The high contrast between the cloying, sentimental intent – and the unexpected result – is what makes these so hilarious!