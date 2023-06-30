PHOTOS: 20 pics of gay Classic Hollywood star Ramon Novarro that still get us excited

We recently published a gallery of images of actor Rock Hudson in anticipation of the new documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed, and it got us thinking about another gay Hollywood legend.

Screen idol Ramon Novarro was one of the top box office attractions of the 1920s and early 1930s and is widely regarded as the first Latin American actor to become a major movie star.

In the 2010 biography Beyond Paradise, historian André Soares walks readers through Novarro’s vast film career, where he shared the screen with the likes of Joan Crawford (Across to Singapore) and Greta Garbo (Mata Hari), featuring interviews with those who knew him best.

Sadly, Novarro’s shocking murder at the hands of two brothers posing as male prostitutes in 1968 has become one of the most talked-about tragedies in Hollywood history and has often overshadowed his acting career, which included over 50 film and TV appearances.

Without any further ado, click through for images of Novarro at the peak of his Hollywood fame…