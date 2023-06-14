PHOTOS: 21 pics of husbands Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita serving up #relationshipgoals

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are one of our favorite gay couples.

Ferguson, 47, and Mikita, 37, a lawyer and LGBTQ+ advocate, wed in 2013, after dating for two years. The men used to say they met through mutual friends but Ferguson later admitted this wasn’t actually true.

”I met my husband at the gym, but we always tell people it was through some mutual friends,” he confessed to Us Weekly in 2014.

He confirmed to Variety in 2020 the gym was Equinox in West Hollywood. They met there in 2010.

“We were both in the locker room, fully clothed. I was leaving,” Ferguson said.

Mikita wanted to ask him about his character in Modern Family.

“I was taken by how handsome he was and how sweet,” Ferguson said. “I started asking questions about him, and I think he was sort of thrown off by that and ran away from me.”

There was another reason Mikita may have run. He was already with someone else.

“I was like, ‘Full disclosure: I’m in a relationship, but I’d love to get a drink with you as a friend,’” Mikita recalls. “And he said, ‘I have enough friends,’ which I loved.”

Ten months later Mikita was single and they were finally able to start dating.

The couple’s ten-year wedding anniversary is due next month. (Congrats, guys!) They wed in Manhattan on July 20, 2013, with the playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner officiating.

Before this, they’re already lobbied and campaigned for same-sex marriage. Their own ‘Tie The Knot’ non-profit has raised over $1 million for LGBTQ+ causes.

Fatherhood

Since getting hitched, their family has grown with the addition of their two sons. The first, Beckett Sullivan, arrived via surrogate on July 7, 2020. Their second, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, was born last November.

Ferguson had to take a couple of days out from the Broadway show he was appearing in at the time, Take Me Out, to welcome the new arrival.

“Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” he wrote on Instagram, announcing the reason for his absence.

The two men appear as loved up together as they’ve always been. Both regularly share family snaps on their social media.

Check out some from their life together below…