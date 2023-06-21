PHOTOS: 25 hunky Latin American Netflix stars

We’re suckers for the men of Latin America, but the real question would be, who isn’t? As streaming platforms go, it seems that Netflix has capitalized on this temptation the most from all sides of the spectrum, including launching some of the hottest gay Spanish-language shows and actors.
Of course, an actor doesn’t need to identify as gay for us to make room for him in our hearts. For this reason, we’re paying tribute to some of the hunkiest Latin American Netflix male stars–gay, straight, and everything in between–and it might surprise you that all of them are intertwined in queer entertainment.
Worry about refreshing your Spanish later. Sexy is a universal language. Let’s take a moment to swoon over 25 much-deserving Latin gay actors and allies you can stream on Netflix…
Omar Apollo
There could be 100 actors having sex in a room, and most likely, 99 of them are Spanish because it’s an orgy during Netflix’s Elite, but all we need is 1 Omar Apollo to get our Latin fix.
Rafael de la Fuente
Who wouldn’t want gay Venezuelan actor Rafael de la Fuente to kiss them like this? But what’s more realistic is streaming Netflix’s Dynasty.
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo repped his Afro-Latinx community during his 2022 Emmy win for HBO’s Euphoria, and Netflix is channeling that blend of Guatemalan and Belize sex appeal for a new thriller limited series called The Madness, set to be released in 2024.
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin is proof that gays don’t have commitment issues considering many of us have remained loyal in our love for him since he was livin’ la vida in the closet in 1999. But you can watch the Puerto Rican icon in Netflix’s animated 2020 holiday film, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, with more wholesome eyes.
Edgar Ramírez
Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramírez landed on our radar when he played the namesake in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (alongside Ricky Martin). And you can still crush on the straight actor in Netflix’s recently released Florida Man. Sounds like a horror movie to us, too!
Juan Pablo Di Pace
Argentine actor Juan Pablo Di Pace came onto the scene as the Latin lover of an adult Kimmy Gibler in Netflix’s spinoff Fuller House. We’re particularly excited about him because he also starred in the gay ranch love story Dashing in December, which is like Brokeback Mountain during Christmas.
William Levy
Actor William Levy was dubbed the Cuban Brad Pitt for a reason, though Pitt’s abs could never! He’s confessed to growing tired of playing the hunk and wanting to branch out, including taking on gay roles. Netflix seems like the perfect place to debut his acting career as a bottom, but until then, enjoy him in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Addicted, and the Veil.
Dario Yazbek Bernal
Netflix’s House of Flowers is one of the most originally queerest things to happen to the streaming platform, which explains why it thrived as a series and then as a movie spinoff. The dark comedy wouldn’t have been complete without Mexican actor Dario Yazbek Bernal taking the role of the bisexual and enigmatic Julián.
Emiliano Zurita
Ugh, you’re sleeping if you haven’t seen Netflix’s Dance of the 41, an LGBTQ+ drama filled with scandal when a police raid exposed upper echelons of society in drag during a private party (including the son-in-law of the incumbent President of Mexico). Mexican actor Emiliano Zurita plays the son-in-law’s fictional lover, based on a true story that had a lasting impact on Mexico’s queer culture.
Alfonso Herrera
And if you’re wondering who the presidential closeted son-in-law is in Dance of the 41, we couldn’t be more turned on *in Spanish* to report it’s Mexican actor Alfonso Herrera. You might remember him as one of the eight sexy strangers in Netflix’s Sense 8. So he’s no newbie to causing gay boners on the streaming platform.
Polo Morín
After watching gay Mexican actor and model Polo Morín star in Neflix’s High Heat (Donde Hubo Fuego), he’ll be the only firefighter you let save you from peril. Otherwise, what’s the point of survival? (Irrelevant to this Netflix list, but we’re also excited to see him play the ex-lover of the first female President’s son in the upcoming Red, White & Royal Blue.)
Wilson Cruz
Actor Wilson Cruz has been a reliable representation of gay Latin men in Hollywood for the past decade. We always look forward to seeing his Afro-Puertorican abs on screen, which will be featured in the upcoming Brooke Shields-Led Netflix Rom-Com Mother of the Bride.
Gian Franco Rodríguez
Netflix’s Halston sex scenes wouldn’t have been possible without Venezuelan actor Gian Franco Rodríguez taking on the American designer’s fictional lover role. We now expect all our movies to showcase passionate gay sex within the first ten minutes.
Maluma
Do you know what’s not breaking news? Most of us wanna sleep with the Colombian sensation Maluma. But many people don’t know the singer dabbles with acting, and you can catch him on Netflix’s Marry Me.
Alberto Guerra
The Mexican First Lady wanting to divorce the president and instead being accused of killing him in Netflix’s Ingobernable sounds like gay rights to us. Cuban actor Alberto Guerra plays her runaway lover in the film, and he makes us want to take her place.
Leonardo Máximo Sbaraglia
Robbing a bank surely is a bonding experience, which Argentine actor Leonardo Máximo Sbaraglia showed us firsthand when his partners in crime turned into gay lovers in 2000’s Plata Quemada. Now he’s a certified Hollywood Daddy, and you can catch him in a slew of Netflix films, most recently, Wandering Heart.
Manolo Cardona
Colombian hunk Manolo Cardona rose to fame on Netflix’s hit series Narcos. But we’ll always remember him as the hot gay painter having an affair with a Peruvian married man about to have his first child in Contracorriente, which you can also stream.
Esai Morales
Netflix might seem to embrace the twunks, but there’s no shortage of Latin Daddies. Puerto Rican actor Esai Morales made us all want to sit on his lap when he played a father released from prison who came home to find his transgender son in Gun Hill Road.
Kevin Alejandro
Mexican actor Kevin Alejandro became our obsession as one of the first gay vampire witches on television in True Blood, which is officially the queerest identity in the world. Netflix should’ve thought twice before letting explicit vampire sex dissapear from their catalog, but you can catch Alejandro in their sexy comedy-drama Lucifer.
Johnny Sibilly
Actor Johnny Sibilly has been vocal about his Cuban and Dominican roots, and we’ve been keeping tabs since he starred in Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot. However, you can catch him in Netflix’s Vision of Us, a four-part documentary series honoring queer Latinx talent, including other names on this list!
Jeremy Ray Valdez
Mexican-American actor Jeremy Ray Valdez landed his big role as the gay son of a macho-ex-convict in 2010’s La Mission, and you can stream him alongside a Rolodex of Latin hunks in Netflix’s Narcos.
Raúl Castillo Jr.
We haven’t stopped looking for Raúl Castillo Jr. since he starred in HBO’s Looking, one of the gayest shows in recent memory. You can now find the Mexican gay actor in Netflix’s vampire thriller Night Teeth.
Adan Canto
There are so many Latin hunks in Netflix’s Narcos that we’re considering new career paths. Mexican actor Adan Canto is undoubtedly keeping us inspired for the change. Not to mention he has indulged in various gay characters on-screen, including alongside Nico Tortorella in The Following.
Michael Cimino (Love, Victor, mom was puerto rican)
We all thought, “How cute!” watching Michael Cimino as the gay protagonist in the coming-of-age “Love, Victor.” However, we’re feeling perched seeing him on Netflix’s comedy-drama Never Have I Ever. From empowering queer visibility to being just plain sexy, we love a man who can do both.
Christian Navarro
Puerto Rican-American actor Christian Navarro plays the pivotal gay character on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, and as dark as the show gets, we’re not going to lie and say we haven’t thought about 13 things we want to do with him.
