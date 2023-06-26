PHOTOS: 25 pics of the NFL’s hottest young stars headed to summer training camp

It’s almost football season.

While that sentence may be hard to believe, it’s true. NFL training camps open up at the end of July, which means thousands of chiseled, God-like football players will soon descend upon practice fields and weight rooms during the dog days of summer, wearing nothing but spandex and athletic gear as they sweat their brains out.

And who says football isn’t gay?

With players confined to team facilities and dormitories–oh yeah, they room together, too–there is also a lot of downtime. That’s where rookie hazing comes into play. Hazing rituals are ubiquitous across training camps, with veterans forcing newcomers to carry their pads, receive horrible haircuts and sing for the masses.

#Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson got the entire team singing Billie Jean. This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/GjPl9zW4m7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2022

With that in mind, we thought it was appropriate to highlight some of the league’s best newbies before camps get underway. To complete this herculean task, we perused the Instagram feeds of the most notable draft picks from the last five years, searching for shirtless workout pics and hot bods.

In due time, these players will be melting under the sun. So it’s only fitting they make us melt first, right?

Click through and enjoy the show…