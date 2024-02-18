PHOTOS: Antoni Porowski’s leggy display, Zendaya’s robot chic & Joel Kim Booster’s short shorts

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Colman Domingo’s dapper daddy serve, Beyonce‘s rhinestone cowgirl, Sam Smith’s ballroom gown eleganza, or Morgan Spector flexing his fashion muscles, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…