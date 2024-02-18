slays, serves & stuns

PHOTOS: Antoni Porowski’s leggy display, Zendaya’s robot chic & Joel Kim Booster’s short shorts

fashion of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Colman Domingo’s dapper daddy serve, Beyonce‘s rhinestone cowgirl, Sam Smith’s ballroom gown eleganza, or Morgan Spector flexing his fashion muscles, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Colman’s Academy Award-worthy fashion game knows no bounds as he continued the slayage at the Oscars’ nominee lunch in Beverly Hills.

Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski

The Queer Eye fox is newly single and ready to mingle with his shaved head and kilt serve at the Thom Browne show at New York Fashion Week.

Fran Tomas and Luke Evans

Fran Tomas and Luke Evans

The boyfriends were a perfect match in their all black everything ensembles at the BAFTA Gala in London.

Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster

JKB was Fire Island Pines Party-ready in a dare-to-bare bodysuit and daisy dukes at the Christian Cowan show at NYFW.

Amanda LePore

Amanda LePore

MOTHER LePore brought all the ’80s Dynasty glam to the Willy Chavarria show at NYFW.

David Iacono and Jelani Alladin

David Iacono and Jelani Alladin

Fellow Travelers breakout star Alladin did not come to play with his shirtless denim slay at the Aknvas show at NYFW.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith

Smith was giving southern belle eleganza at their boyfriend Christian Cowan’s show at NYFW.

Yasmin Finney

Yasmin Finney

The Heartstopper stunner made it look so easy in a high-cut sweater dress and ballet slipper combo at a Pre-BAFTA dinner in London.

Jon Kortajarena

Jon Kortajarena

The Queerties Style Icon nominee kept it supermodel gorgeous at a press event for his Spanish series El Inmortal.

Jake Shears

Jake Shears

Shears looked filthy gorgeous in his mauve suede suit at the WhatsOnStage Awards in London.

Morgan Spector

Morgan Spector

The Gilden Age zaddy put on a gun show rockin’ a black vest with matching pleated skirt at the Thom Browne show at NYFW.

Bretman Rock

Bretman Rock

The Queerties Style Icon nominee was a monochromatic dream at the Michael Kors show at NYFW.

Jasmin Savoy Brown and Michael Kors 

Jasmin Savoy Brown and Michael Kors

The Scream queen was the epitome of a fashion muse next to designer Michael Kors at his NYFW show.

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming

The Traitors host deceived no one in this pale green double-breasted suit at the American Cinematheque Awards in LA.

Chris Olsen

Chris Olsen

The Queerties TikToker nominee kept it casual in a fitted knit top and skinny khakis at the Michael Kors show.

Aquaria

Aquaria

The Drag Race winner ate at the Wiederhoeft show at NYFW.

Anna Wintour, Janet Jackson, Queen Latifah

Anna Wintour, Janet Jackson, Queen Latifah

The trio were a meme waiting to happen as they sat patiently in the front row at the Thom Browne show at NYFW.

Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya

The Dune 2 stars were out of this world at the film’s London premiere. Zendaya in particular caused a commotion in Mugler FW95 Couture.

Richie Shazam

Richie Shazam

The Queerties Style Icon nominee kept it understated at the Harris Reed runway show at London Fashion Week.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady

Brady was velvety smooth in his sleeveless silk blouse and lush slacks at the opening of The Wiz in Los Angeles.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Gosling never misses and this lilac suit kept it Barbie beautiful at the Oscar nominees lunch in Beverly Hills.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer

The Queerties Style Icon nominee continued her sartorial reign at a press event for her new film Cuckoo at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.

Beyoncé

Beyonce

With her country era unlocked, Queen Bey was a rhinestone cowgirl at the Luar show in Brooklyn.

While you’re here, head over to the Queerties Awards, where you can vote for Style Icon, and other LGBTQ+ favorites in more than 24 categories —once a day between now and February 22.

