PHOTOS: Colman Domingo, Lenny Kravitz & all the fiercest – and shirtless – fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Colman Domingo’s shirtless suit, Christian Chavez’s shirtless suit, Lenny Kravitz’s shirtless suit, or Chris Olsen’s shirtless suit, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups (including some not in shirtless suits) from the last seven days…

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Colman’s plunging décolletage snatched all the trophies at the BAFTA Awards afterparty in London.

Andrew Scott

andrew scott

This is not a test. Scott issued a code red at the BAFTAs! 🚨

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

The 59-year-old once again destroys the red green carpet –this time at the People’s Choice Awards. We want to live on Planet Kravitz!

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone

Put your paws up, little monsters! Gladstone channeled her inner Gaga at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills.

Christian Chavez

Christian Chavez

RBD singer Chavez (right) turned a suit jacket into a stylish halter top at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Miami.

Shangela

Shangela

Halleloo! Shangela did not come to play at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in LA.

Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne Jackson

Winter white is what was on the menu for Cheyenne at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan

Barry paused dancing in the buff to bundle all the way at the Burberry show at London Fashion Week.

 Alok Vaid-Menon and Dylan Mulvaney 

Alok Vaid-Menon and Dylan Mulvaney

Alok and Dylan brought infectious queer joy to the red carpet at the ACLU Centennial Bill Of Rights Awards in LA.

Justice Smith

Justice Smith

Justice made this white asymmetrical pinstripe suit look so easy at the AAFCA Awards in Beverly Hills.

Javier Ambrossi, Aitana and Javier Calvo

Javier Ambrossi, Aitana and Javier Calvo

The Drag Race Espana judges let Spanish pop star Atiana break-up their sartorial serve at the Maison Margiela show at Milan Fashion Week.

Anitta

Anitta

The Brazilian pop sensation killed it in this black cropped Mugler gown at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Miami.

Dani Jazzar

Dani Jazzar

The handsome actor let his buff arms take center stage at the premiere of Queen Tut in Toronto.

Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard

Izzard kept it simple in a black bodysuit and matching miniskirt at SiriusXM studios in NYC.

Chris Olsen

Chris Olsen

Chris’ hairy chest managed to out dazzle his sparkling suit at the People’s Choice Awards in LA.

Boulet Brothers

Boulet Brothers

The Boulet Brothers took their goth glam game to new levels at the Make-up & Hairstylists Guild Awards in LA.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Gosling’s suit slayage continued at the BAFTAs in London.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras

The Slut Pop princess was a bikini goddess at her show in London.

Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet

zendaya and timothee chalamet

The fashion-forward duo activated their Wonder Twins powers in these matching leather and shirtless jumpsuits by Juun.J at a press event for Dune 2 in South Korea.

