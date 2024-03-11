PHOTOS: Colman Domingo, Taylor Zakhar Perez & all the fiercest fashion from the 2024 Oscars

The Oscars may be the biggest night in film, but everyone knows it’s also all about the fashion.

While queer favorites like Colman Domingo, Jodie Foster and Lily Gladstone didn’t take home any trophies, they were among the big winners in the style department.

As far as actual statues, Oppenheimer was king with seven wins including best picture, director (Christopher Nolan), actor (Cillian Murphy) and supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

Emma Stone scored her second Best Actress trophy for Poor Things, while first time nom Da’Vine Joy Randolph received the gold for her Best Supporting Actress in The Holdovers.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th annual Academy Awards once again took place at the Dolby Theatre, which – if you didn’t know – is located inside a shopping mall (Ovation Hollywood). That’s right, the Oscars are held at a mall!

Amomg the show’s gayest moments were Ryan Gosling’s epic performance of “I’m Just Ken” replete with a kiss from Scott Evans, Billie Eilish becoming the youngest person to score their second Oscar win, and John Cena daring to bare all of his musculature to present Best Costume Design completely in the buff.

Other LGBTQ+ stars bringing the glitz and glam were Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Laverne Cox, Ncuti Gatwa, Tom Ford, Cynthia Erivo, and showstopper Eugene Lee Yang, among others.

So whether you watched the 3 hours and 30 minute show or not, here are the fiercest looks from the 2024 Oscars below: