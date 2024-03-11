strike a pose

PHOTOS: Colman Domingo, Taylor Zakhar Perez & all the fiercest fashion from the 2024 Oscars

By
2024 Oscar fashion

The Oscars may be the biggest night in film, but everyone knows it’s also all about the fashion.

While queer favorites like Colman Domingo, Jodie Foster and Lily Gladstone didn’t take home any trophies, they were among the big winners in the style department.

As far as actual statues, Oppenheimer was king with seven wins including best picture, director (Christopher Nolan), actor (Cillian Murphy) and supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

Emma Stone scored her second Best Actress trophy for Poor Things, while first time nom Da’Vine Joy Randolph received the gold for her Best Supporting Actress in The Holdovers.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th annual Academy Awards once again took place at the Dolby Theatre, which – if you didn’t know – is located inside a shopping mall (Ovation Hollywood). That’s right, the Oscars are held at a mall!

Amomg the show’s gayest moments were Ryan Gosling’s epic performance of “I’m Just Ken” replete with a kiss from Scott Evans, Billie Eilish becoming the youngest person to score their second Oscar win, and John Cena daring to bare all of his musculature to present Best Costume Design completely in the buff.

Other LGBTQ+ stars bringing the glitz and glam were Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Laverne Cox, Ncuti Gatwa, Tom Ford, Cynthia Erivo, and showstopper Eugene Lee Yang, among others.

So whether you watched the 3 hours and 30 minute show or not, here are the fiercest looks from the 2024 Oscars below:

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

The Best Actor nom capped off award season in a black Louis Vuitton suit with diamond floral buttons and a gold tipped cowboy boots. Yee haw!

Simon Halls and Matt Bomer

Matt bomer

With his husband at his side, Bomer kept it leading man classic in a Brunello Cucinelli slim fit tuxedo.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Cox presided over the red carpet in a vintage black and gold gown from Mugler FW86.

Tom Ford

Tom Ford

He may have sold his eponymous brand, but Tom Ford is still the kind of fashion.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez

It was all about the red, white & dusk blue Prada for TZP.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

Bailey was suave as ever in this double-breasted velvet suit.

Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster 

Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster

With her wife at her side, Best Supporting Actress nom Foster wowed in a sleeveless navy Loewe gown.

Eugene Lee Yang

Eugene Lee Yang

The Nimona star owned the red carpet in this custom red tuxedo gown from Walter Mendez.

Omar Rudberg 

Omar Rudberg

The Young Royals star was a style king by going shirtless underneath his cropped jacket and matching pants.

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone

The Best Actress nom rocked a blue velvet Gucci gown that featured quillwork details inspired by Native American artistry.

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa

The Barbie star served armour and body at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

 David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris

The dapper husbands were co-hosts of the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2024 Party.

Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon

The Weird Barbie icon looked absolutely fabulous in this sleek black tuxedo with flare pants and killer heels.

 David Furnish and Elton John 

Elton John

The married couple were a chic duo arriving to their star-studded Oscar viewing party at West Hollywood Park.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Cynthia in Louis Vuitton and Ariana in Giambattista Valli looked perfectly Wicked!

John Cena

John Cena

Cena’s outfit was flawless (and hairless). Birkenstocks never looked so good!

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Gosling’s sizzling Kenergy in this impeccable Gucci tux was off the chain … literally.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

BB was serving geek hunk in this surprisingly classic ensemble which he accessorized with reading glasses.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

The two-time Oscar winner channeled her inner Blair Waldorf Gossip Girl in this tweed Chanel number.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue

Mother Minogue went served Padam in this Gucci fit at the Vanity Fair party.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

The patron saint of cool ruled the Vanity Fair party in Saint Laurent.

Orville Peck

Orville Peck

Peck brought out his black tie mask for the Elton John party.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer

The Queerties Style Icon nom continued her reign in this strapless Bottega Veneta serve.

 Robert Downey Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone & Cillian Murphy

Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, and Cillian Murphy

The Oscars 2024 Fantastic Four flaunted the night’s best accessory in their hands.

Jennifer Coolidge

Zendaya

America Ferrara

Margot Robbie

Michelle Yeoh

