PHOTOS: Just a gallery of images of Diplo being “not not gay”

Diplo made headlines last week after he was spotted bumping and grinding alongside a sea of sweaty shirtless men at a gay warehouse party in Los Angeles.

He shared a slideshow of images from the debaucherous evening that “went from dinner with @bonjovi to breakfast with 1000 hot shirtless dudes downtown” with his 6.2 million followers on Instagram.

The 45-year-old DJ and music producer spinning for the boys comes nearly a year after he made headlines about his sexual fluidity.

In March 2023, he disclosed he’s had sexual relations with men in the past. “I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know,” he said during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast. “I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

Up until then, most people assumed he was strictly heterosexual given that he’s had had high-profile relationships with Katy Perry and M.I.A., and has two children with Kathryn Lockhart, and one child with former pageant queen Jevon King.

While elaborating further on his same-sex experiences last year, Diplo stopped short of labeling his sexuality. “I don’t want to define that I’m gay,” he remarked. “I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.”

Now, without any further ado, click through for a gallery of images of Diplo being “not not gay”…