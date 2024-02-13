PHOTOS: Just a gallery of images of Diplo being “not not gay”

Diplo made headlines last week after he was spotted bumping and grinding alongside a sea of sweaty shirtless men at a gay warehouse party in Los Angeles.
He shared a slideshow of images from the debaucherous evening that “went from dinner with @bonjovi to breakfast with 1000 hot shirtless dudes downtown” with his 6.2 million followers on Instagram.
The 45-year-old DJ and music producer spinning for the boys comes nearly a year after he made headlines about his sexual fluidity.
In March 2023, he disclosed he’s had sexual relations with men in the past. “I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know,” he said during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast. “I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”
Up until then, most people assumed he was strictly heterosexual given that he’s had had high-profile relationships with Katy Perry and M.I.A., and has two children with Kathryn Lockhart, and one child with former pageant queen Jevon King.
While elaborating further on his same-sex experiences last year, Diplo stopped short of labeling his sexuality. “I don’t want to define that I’m gay,” he remarked. “I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.”
Now, without any further ado, click through for a gallery of images of Diplo being “not not gay”…
Stretching his hamstrings on the beach in Miami.
Running in the Los Angeles Marathon in 2023.
Chilling with bisexual rapper Ice Spice at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 Fashion Show.
Shirt squarely off at the Lost Lake Festival in 2017.
Showering the crowd with love way back in 2010.
Keeping it casual at the at Pimlico Race Course in 2021.
Letting it all hang out in Miami.
Showing off his tats on stage in 2013.
Bromancing with gay country crooner Orville Peck in Los Angeles.
And rocking the red carpet with him at the the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2023.
Showing off that tan line.
Flexing at Barry’s 25th Anniversary Party in L.A.
Completing in the 38th Annual Malibu Triathlon benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in 2023.
On stage in Barcelona in 2015.