hey mr. dj

PHOTOS: Just a gallery of images of Diplo being “not not gay”

By

Diplo made headlines last week after he was spotted bumping and grinding alongside a sea of sweaty shirtless men at a gay warehouse party in Los Angeles.

He shared a slideshow of images from the debaucherous evening that “went from dinner with @bonjovi to breakfast with 1000 hot shirtless dudes downtown” with his 6.2 million followers on Instagram.

The 45-year-old DJ and music producer spinning for the boys comes nearly a year after he made headlines about his sexual fluidity.

In March 2023, he disclosed he’s had sexual relations with men in the past. “I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know,” he said during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast. “I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

Up until then, most people assumed he was strictly heterosexual given that he’s had had high-profile relationships with Katy Perry and M.I.A., and has two children with Kathryn Lockhart, and one child with former pageant queen Jevon King.

While elaborating further on his same-sex experiences last year, Diplo stopped short of labeling his sexuality. “I don’t want to define that I’m gay,” he remarked. “I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.” 

Now, without any further ado, click through for a gallery of images of Diplo being “not not gay”…

View Full Post

Stretching his hamstrings on the beach in Miami.

View Full Post

Running in the Los Angeles Marathon in 2023.

View Full Post

Doing a polar bear plunge in Antarctica.

View Full Post

Chilling with bisexual rapper Ice Spice at the Dion Lee Spring 2024 Fashion Show.

View Full Post

Shirt squarely off at the Lost Lake Festival in 2017.

View Full Post

Making Crocs great again.

View Full Post

Showering the crowd with love way back in 2010.

View Full Post

Keeping it casual at the at Pimlico Race Course in 2021.

View Full Post

Sweating it out in Temazcal.

View Full Post

Arm-in-arm with Madonna at the Met Gala in 2015.

View Full Post

Letting it all hang out in Miami.

View Full Post

Showing off his tats on stage in 2013.

View Full Post

Bromancing with gay country crooner Orville Peck in Los Angeles.

View Full Post

And rocking the red carpet with him at the the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2023.

View Full Post

Cleansing himself in the waters in Ibiza.

View Full Post

Showing off that tan line.

View Full Post

Getting back to nature.

View Full Post

Doing shots with Andy Cohen and Rita Ora on Watch What Happens Live!

View Full Post

Flexing at Barry’s 25th Anniversary Party in L.A.

View Full Post

Completing in the 38th Annual Malibu Triathlon benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in 2023.

View Full Post

On stage in Barcelona in 2015.

View Full Post

Visiting the nation’s capital.

View Full Post

Don't forget to share:
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated