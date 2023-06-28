PHOTOS: Just a gallery of Lil Nas X giving thirsty fans everything they want

As Pride Month draws to an end, we’re reminded of one of the biggest coming-out stories from recent years. That was when Lil Nas X casually informed fans that he identified as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

On June 30th, 2019, Lil Nas X pointed fans to the lyrics of his song “C7osure” from his 7 EP.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more,” he wrote. “but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”

If the lyrics were still rather cryptic, in another tweet he point to a building lit in rainbow colors on the cover of the EP and said, “deadass thought i made it obvious.”

Watching Lil Nas X’s career blossom since that time has warmed our queer hearts. Of course, he was already a star, thanks to the record-breaking success of “Old Town Road”. However, since coming out he’s truly lived his authentic life as a gay man and artist. And it has not dented his ascent in any way.

Who can forget Lil Nas X twerking on Satan’s lap for the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video? Or hitting the number one spot with Jack Harlow with “Industry Baby”? Or getting frisky with a teammate in a football locker room in the sexy “That’s What I Want” promo?

His debut album, Montero, went top five around the world when it was released in 2021. He has since embarked on his first world tour. Last Sunday, he set the legendary Glastonbury Festival in England alight with one of the weekend’s more electrifying sets.

Besides his music, Lil Nas X fans also love him for his social media postings. He has built a huge following on both Twitter, Tik Tok Instagram with his memes, wisecracks, red-carpet looks and thirst traps.

While we wait for him to drop some new material, swipe below to see some of the thirstier ones.