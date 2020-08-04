PHOTOS: Kit Harington caught adjusting himself, and there appears to be a lot to adjust

The measure of a fine actor is the ability to make adjustments, sometimes subtle, sometimes large.
And every now and then, an actor is called upon to make a subtle adjustment to something large.
Related: This ‘Game of Thrones’ star just came out
Bodyguard and Game of Thrones heartthrob Kit Harington was out enjoying a stroll in London when he was tasked with this challenge.
The 33-year-old performer wasted no time getting right to the source of the matter, delivering a fine performance.
You can see those photos here.
Harington will next star in the Marvel film The Eternals as Dane Whitman aka the “Black Night.” The film has a release date set for February 2021.
One Comment
david_warner
Oh c’mon … we’ve ALL done it.