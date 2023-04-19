PHOTOS: Ryan O’Connell’s Instagram page is basically “inspirational thot jail” & absolutely no one’s complaining

Writer/actor/activist/producer/soon-to-be-director Ryan O’Connell wasn’t always comfortable showing off his body. Until a few years ago when something happened (we’re not sure what) and now his Instagram page is basically one sexy underwear pic after another.

“Literally used to hate my body, only saw it as disabled and broken and not chic, but I’m slowly coming around,” he captioned a post in 2019. “Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to turn myself into Inspirational Thot jail.”

Now that’s a mission we can get on board with!

Being a shrewd businessman, O’Connell usually strips down to his Calvins when he’s promoting a new TV project… or event… or podcast appearance… or book. And lucky for us, the guy’s always working on something!

In the past year alone he co-produced and appeared in the Queer as Folk series on Peacock, won two Emmys, published his first novel, then sold the rights to the novel to be made into a movie, which he’s also going to star in and direct, plus he’s been traveling the country doing book signings, appearing in live shows, and posing naked for magazine covers. Oh, and he was recently nominated for a 2023 Queerties Award.

Seriously, the guy’s inspiring AF!

