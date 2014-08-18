LOVE STORIES

PHOTOS: The secret homoerotic lives of Cuban men

By · 37 comments · Updated on June 20, 2023

01.1029.07

Kobi Israel describes his photo series Love Stories, Cuba as a “visual travelogue,” and boy, oh boy, if only everyone could travel like Kobi.

“I explored notions of the macho and the masculine/militant versus the homoerotic in revolutionary Cuba,” Israel explains, describing photography as “detective work” to “explore the subconsciousness of emotional and philosophical queries.”

Israel was born in Tel Aviv in 1970, and now resides in London. He graciously allowed Queerty to exclusively publish a sampling of Love Stories, Cuba.

Israel says he developed close ties with his Cuban subjects.

“I made friends and lived in their remote country houses,” he says. “I dined with their families and socialized with their friends, all the while walking the thin line between observer and participant, gathering homoerotic and homo-social experiences, capturing secret love stories with my camera.”

Click through for a sampling from Love Stories, Cuba.



03.3141.06



15.4668.11



20.3178.16



Kobi Israel Photography



40.3171.12



38.3168.22



02.1017.09



01.1029.07

Related

Cuban hunk William Levy has us burning up & his new TV series is only part of the reason

Levy stars in ‘Montecristo’ and he does not disappoint!



56.0764.09



12.3145.02

Related

Cuban singer Eduardo Antonio talks about having relationships with men while married to a woman

Antonio came out as gay last year while quarantining with his boyfriend.

View as Slideshow

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11