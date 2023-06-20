PHOTOS: These totally-not-gay workout pics from the ‘80s are so wrong they’re right

Ah, the ‘80s. When shorts were shorter, fabrics were shinier, and necklines were deeper. Plenty of those trends are back on the rise, particularly for men, who are again embracing crop tops and itty-bitty shorts as god intended. But to truly appreciate the style revival, we need to return to where it all began: the equally loved and reviled fitness fashions of the 1980s.

The decade, known for its decadence, gave rise to seemingly infinite fitness trends — from racquetball to home aerobics to jazzercise — and each activity demanded a wardrobe to match. Style icons like Jane Fonda and Olivia Newton-John set a standard for turning out looks every time you hit the gym, and the public was happy to oblige, donning Spandex and leg warmers in spades.

Meanwhile, magazines like Muscle & Fitness and International Male were in their heyday, putting the male physique on full display — or, as full as they could get without veering into the pornographic. It was a perfect storm that spawned a generation of oiled up men in the tiniest outfits imaginable. Were those outfits in good taste? Debatable. But are they fun to look at? Absolutely! And love ‘em or hate ‘em, they’re back in style in a big way.

Now, click through these totally tubular pics to see how guys “got physical” in the ‘80s…