PHOTOS: Vulnerable photo series captures the softer side of leather

“I grew up in a society where it was bad for a man to appreciate another man’s body,” Mexican photographer Aaron Herrera tells Queerty. “The attraction I felt was forbidden. So there born the curiosity to take sexy pictures of men. I wanted to capture an intimate and close view of the male body and male sexuality.”

Herrera is from Mexico City. Many of his images depict leather and, he says, are inspired the artist Tom of Finland, whose work helped him to discover his own leather fetish.

“It is interesting to see how a man can be transformed with just a harness or a piece of leather,” he explains, “how a shy man becomes a sex god.”

Herrera says joining the leather community has helped him find that sense of place he longed for growing up.

“At first, I was into the leather community just for the sex, again because it was forbidden for me,” he explains. “Now, it’s more about brotherhood. Men can show their emotions, sexual instincts and wild sides without being judged or rejected. That is what I try to capture in my work.”

