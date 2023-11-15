P!NK trolls Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis on her tour stops in Florida, says “I’m just getting started”

P!NK is on a mission to embarrass Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis in his home state.

The pop icon and steadfast LGBTQ+ ally gave away banned books at her concert in Miami on Tuesday, and plans to do the same Wednesday when she heads to Sunrise, Florida. In total, the “TRUSTFALL” singer intends to hand out 2,000 banned titles.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” she said in a press release.

“It’s especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color. We have made so many strides toward equality in this country and no one should want to see this progress reversed.”

P!NK is partnering with the free speech group PEN America for the ambitious project.

— P!nk (@Pink) November 15, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the pop star is promoting her project with some feisty messages on social media.

I wish I could continue cause y’all, I’m just getting started, but I gotta read my kids a bedtime story about how it’s OKAY THAT SOME FAMILIES HAVE TWO DADS — P!nk (@Pink) November 15, 2023

Show me the pornographic book. Prove it. https://t.co/hE673LvlHl — P!nk (@Pink) November 13, 2023

DeSantis is one of several red state governors who’s enacted laws making it easier for parents to challenge books in school libraries. A recent study from PEN America found school districts in the Sunshine State banned 1,406 books over the last year — the most in the nation.

Many of the titles in question feature gay characters and address LGBTQ+ issues.

While DeSantis launched his now-futile presidential campaign on the back of his anti-LGBTQ+ policies, he’s attempted to walk back his record. “Well, first of all, there’s not a single book that’s banned in the state of Florida,” he lied in a Fox News interview. “That is a media hoax.”

Despite DeSantis’ declarations, the anti-gay governor is playing a pedantic game of semantics. While the books in question aren’t banned from the state, they aren’t allowed in school libraries.

P!NK has highlighted that point on social media over the last few days.

The following are some titles of books that have been banned from schools in Florida…. Lmk which book is pornography…. To Kill A Mockingbird, The Hate You Give, Forrest Gump, A Catcher In The Rye, The Hill We Climb, Girls Who Code, Atlas Shrugged, 1984, The Kite Runner, The… — P!nk (@Pink) November 14, 2023

To Kill A Mockingbird was pulled from shelves in Palm Beach School District in July 2022, to review under state legislation, HB 1069. This is a case where the book was returned to classrooms with “Instructional Statements” on how to use the book in the classroom. — P!nk (@Pink) November 15, 2023

P!NK has a celebrated history of allyship that spans decades. Back in 2006, she released the song “Mr. President,” which serves as a searing criticism of George W. Bush’s presidency.

In addition to featuring the Indigo Girls, both of whom are lesbian, the song includes one lyric that especially resonates with the LGBTQ+ community: “And what kind of father might hate his own daughter if she were gay?”

Four years later, the three-time Grammy winner was awarded the Human Rights Campaign’s Ally for Equality Award. She’s also referred to herself as an “honorary lesbian.”

“My gay girls are my rootstalk. They’re my honesty in an ocean of bullsh*t,” she said in a 2012 interview.

Around that time, P!NK released the music video for her No. 1 single “Raise Your Glass,” which celebrates same-sex marriage. She’s said the idea spurned from hosting her friend’s wedding in her own backyard.

“She is lesbian and she married her wife, and it was absolutely beautiful. At the end of it, her mom said, ‘Why can’t this be legal?’ and started crying,” she said on MTV. “It was just the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever seen, so that’s why I’m doing it in my video.”

With over 60 million album sales worldwide, P!NK is one of the most prolific and popular pop stars of our time.

And she’s always supported the rainbow, no matter the pushback.

That’s Mother indeed!

This is what artistes SHOULD be doing. You have a platform, USE IT!

