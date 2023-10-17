Powerful gay routine on the UK’s version of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ leaves viewers “in floods of tears”

(L-R) Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (BBC)

A same-sex dance routine between two professionals on British TV show Strictly Come Dancing has wowed viewers. The dance competition is the same as Dancing With The Stars and actually predated the U.S. version but producers changed the name for North American audiences.

The routine in question took place Sunday evening during the weekend’s results episode. It featured professional dancers Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola.

Watch.

The men danced to a cover version of the Coldplay track, “Something Just Like This”. The passionate and romantic routine was widely praised on social media.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” said one commentator on YouTube. “Stunning from Vito & Nikita. The storytelling was sublime. Made me quite emotional tbh. It was everything I had hoped it would be. WOW. The affection they both showed towards each other was so heartwarming to see.”

“Heterosexual 60+ woman here, in floods of tears. What a beautiful performance, we need more of this, absolutely joyous.❤” said another.

Matthew Bourne

The routine was also praised by Matthew Bourne. The creator of the all-male version of Swan Lake that has toured the world, Bourne is one of England’s most well-respected choreographers.

On Twitter, he said, “Once again @bbcstrictly way, way ahead of all the worlds Classical Ballet companies in gay representation – and this on prime time Sunday night TV! Bravo Strictly!!”

Once again @bbcstrictly way, way ahead of all the worlds Classical Ballet companies in gay representation – and this on prime time Sunday night TV! Bravo Strictly!! @JasonGilkison @Vito__Coppola @kuzmin__nikita @BalletcoForum pic.twitter.com/Bqiutpja04 — Matthew Bourne 💙 (@SirMattBourne) October 15, 2023

Strictly Come Dancing first featured a pair of professional male dancers performing a routine together in 2019. Many viewers loved it but it also sparked 200 complaints to the BBC.

The show followed it up with its first same-sex pairing in 2020: Katya Jones and boxer Nicola Adams. Sadly, they had to drop out early when Jones tested positive for COVID.

The BBC followed it up with its first male-pairing of contestants in 2021: Johannes Redabe and John Whaite. The two men went on to become semi-finalists.

If you want to see more of Nikita and Vito, check out their respective Instagram accounts below…