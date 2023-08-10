‘Made In Chelsea’ to feature its first queer throuple because “monogamy doesn’t work for everybody”

Joel Mignott and Robbie Mullett (Photo: Channel 4 / Laurent Depaepe)

Fans of the cult, British reality TV show Made In Chelsea have some more steamy action to look forward to in the new season. It’s been reported it will feature the first three-way kiss between three men.

The new season is due to drop on August 13 on E4 (past seasons have been shown on Peacock in the US). It finds the cast jetting away from London and enjoying some downtime in sun-soaked Corsica, off the coast of southern France, in the Mediterranean.

Robbie Mullett and Joel Mignott (Photo: Channel 4 / Laurent Depaepe)

Regular cast members include gay couple Joel Mignott, 27, and Robbie Mullett, 23. According to the Daily Mail, they will be joined by new cast member, model Geronimo Mörtl, 22.

According to Channel 4, Geronimo is bisexual. He loves to flirt and party. And it seems his eye is caught by Joel and Robbie.

Geronimo Mörtl (Photo: Channel 4 / Laurent Depaepe)

Joel told the Mail the show delicately explores the mutual attraction between the men.

“I am not apprehensive about Ofcom complaints because Channel 4 have done everything they can to help us through this process.”

Ofcom is the regulatory body that oversees what’s appropriate to show on British screens.

“We even had a queer specialist who was consulting us on any emotional struggles we were going through while filming the series and afterward,” Joel continued.

“The channel has endeavored to really be on our side in this storyline. If other people have negative complaints, then I don’t care because Channel 4 have worked with us tirelessly to portray this story in the best possible light.

“Being a gay person, you are more prepared for trolling because you are in the minority. I don’t read the comments… my mum does. But Robbie and I are in this together, so we have got each other’s backs.”

Joel says they did not rush into a physical relationship with Geronimo, but indicates that’s where it ends up.

“It was very slow, very sweet, very communicative. There were moments where we would stop and chat. It wasn’t just about the sex but what it all meant to us.

“Monogamy doesn’t work for everybody”

Joel says he hopes the storyline will make people realize monogamy is not the only option.

“It is groundbreaking. I don’t recall ever seeing anything like this as a young gay kid growing up.

“There’s a narrative that is pushed in society that is all about monogamy, but monogamy doesn’t work for everybody and that’s why marriages break up. There’s a lot of shame around anything other than that… we hope to change that perception.”

Geronimo is based in Paris. This is not the first time he has appeared on a reality TV show. He appeared last year on the French show, La Villa, which appears rather similar to Love Island. Check out some photos from his Instagram below.