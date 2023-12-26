QUIZ: Get into the groove! Which queer music icon’s 2023 tour matches your vibe?
As 2023 draws to a close, music lovers across the globe are eagerly anticipating a new surge of must-see concerts and tours in 2024.
But before we allow our excitement for the upcoming season to carry us away, let’s pause to appreciate the shows that dominated headlines and seized our social media feeds throughout the year.
With so many tours and artists to choose from, how do you find the one that matches your vibe? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
We’ll start by reflecting on who made waves before giving you the chance to take our quiz and discover which icon’s music tour in 2023 matches your vibe the most!
LGBTQ+ musicians an icons who toured in 2023
This year was particularly noteworthy concerning the representation and celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and artists in the music industry.
Their tours not only offered outstanding performances but also became platforms for expressing solidarity, promoting inclusivity, and championing diversity.
Sam Smith’s GLORIA Tour revealed soul, emotion, and self-love.
Related:
Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ tour has fans and haters feeling all kinds of ways
Smith’s latest tour comes to the US in July, but here’s a taster of what to expect.
Madonna’s The Celebration Tour was electrified with decades of defiance.
Related:
God save the Queen! Madonna reveals latest transformation 11 days before start of Celebration Tour
Madonna stunned with new photos just as many were skeptical her world tour would actually launch on October 14th.
Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour was an unforgettable spectacle of music, fashion, and activism.
Related:
Here’s why Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her queerest tour ever
You don’t need a tix to witness all the LGBTQ+ fabulousness at Queen Bey’s ball.
And Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour made waves worldwide.
Related:
The Taylor Swift concert film is here and the gays are certainly ‘Ready for It’
This weekend is all about the ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ movie & no one is safe!
Other notable tours included Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure Tour, Hayley Kiyoko’s The Panorama Tour, and Kylie Minogue’s More Than Just A Residency residency in Las Vegas.
Let's find out which queer icon's 2023 concert suits you!
To honor these iconic artists and their groundbreaking tours, we've prepared a fun quiz. In just six quick questions, we'll reveal which LGBTQ+ icon's 2023 music tour matches your vibe and energy the most.
Are you ready to get into the groove?
Let's dance!
What environment makes you feel most at ease?
What kind of food experiences do you enjoy the most?
Are you more of an introvert or an extrovert?
Which of these colors is your favorite?
Which of these statements best describes your fashion style?
What's your go-to way of showing support at a concert?
Share results:
Let's find out which queer icon's 2023 concert suits you!
Share story to unlock your results
Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...
We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?
Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated
One Comment
FreddieW
Good God — none of the above! I believe Depeche Mode is popular with the gays, and as it is my favorite group and has been touring in 2023 with a new album about mortality (which matches my vibe as I near 60), that’s my vote.