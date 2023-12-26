QUIZ: Get into the groove! Which queer music icon’s 2023 tour matches your vibe?

As 2023 draws to a close, music lovers across the globe are eagerly anticipating a new surge of must-see concerts and tours in 2024.

But before we allow our excitement for the upcoming season to carry us away, let’s pause to appreciate the shows that dominated headlines and seized our social media feeds throughout the year.

With so many tours and artists to choose from, how do you find the one that matches your vibe? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

We’ll start by reflecting on who made waves before giving you the chance to take our quiz and discover which icon’s music tour in 2023 matches your vibe the most!

LGBTQ+ musicians an icons who toured in 2023

This year was particularly noteworthy concerning the representation and celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and artists in the music industry.

Their tours not only offered outstanding performances but also became platforms for expressing solidarity, promoting inclusivity, and championing diversity.

Sam Smith’s GLORIA Tour revealed soul, emotion, and self-love.

Major fabulousness alert ? we had the best time hanging out with the incredible @samsmith before their fantastic show. What a gracious legend! Thanks for having us. #dragsyndrome #SamSmith #GloriaTour #icons pic.twitter.com/aKFzHwUH7T — DragSyndrome (@DragSyndrome) April 20, 2023

Madonna’s The Celebration Tour was electrified with decades of defiance.

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour was an unforgettable spectacle of music, fashion, and activism.

BEYONCÉ INCORPORATING THE PROGRESS PRIDE FLAG INTO HER STAGE IS A NEW LEVEL OF MOTHERING WOAH????? pic.twitter.com/dHhOwxLJKW — ??????? (@beyoncegarden) May 10, 2023

And Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour made waves worldwide.

Taylor Swift speaks out against anti-queer legislation during Pride Month speech at the Eras Tour:



“We can’t talk about Pride Month without talking about pain. There have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and Queer community at risk.” pic.twitter.com/SzUsPdL80b — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 3, 2023

Other notable tours included Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure Tour, Hayley Kiyoko’s The Panorama Tour, and Kylie Minogue’s More Than Just A Residency residency in Las Vegas.

Let's find out which queer icon's 2023 concert suits you! To honor these iconic artists and their groundbreaking tours, we've prepared a fun quiz. In just six quick questions, we'll reveal which LGBTQ+ icon's 2023 music tour matches your vibe and energy the most. Are you ready to get into the groove? Let's dance! What environment makes you feel most at ease? 1. The bustling city 2. The quiet countryside 3. A beach paradise 4. A mountain retreat What kind of food experiences do you enjoy the most? 1. Trying exotic dishes 2. Comfort food at home 3. Gourmet dining 4. Street food adventures Are you more of an introvert or an extrovert? 1. An introvert 2. An extroverted introvert 3. An introverted extrovert 4. An extrovert Which of these colors is your favorite? Red Orange Yellow Green Blue Purple Which of these statements best describes your fashion style? 1. Effortlessly chic 2. Bold and bright 3. Casual and comfortable 4. Elegant and timeless 5. Edgy and avant-garde What's your go-to way of showing support at a concert? 1. Singing along to every song 2. Dancing and moving to the beat 3. Cheering and clapping loudly 4. Holding up a sign or banner 5. Recording and sharing on social media