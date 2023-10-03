God save the Queen! Madonna reveals latest transformation 11 days before start of Celebration Tour

Madonna arrives to the opening of Hard Candy Fitness on October 17, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Chad Buchanan/WireImage)

Time goes by so slowly!

Believe it or not, it is less than two weeks before Madonna’s nearly derailed Celebration World Tour kicks off.

And while many have been skeptical if the the stage spectacular would actually launch after the Material Girl’s harrowing hospitalization at the end of June, Queen Mother Madonna has just fed the children with one of the most hopeful updates yet.

On Tuesday, Madge shared a slideshow of images where she looked absolutely flawless. Keep your hateration to yourself, kids!

With her face beat for the gawds and her luxurious blonde locks cascading down past her shoulders, Madonna stared seductively into the camera while keeping it old school by rocking a fingerless lace glove.

In another selfie, the music legend wore a lace bustier with her hair braided in pig tails as she flaunted her impeccable bone structure.

A close-up shot put her puckered lips and lash game on blast, while a pic from what looked to be her dressing room exposed her sickening lace ensemble further and teased what her legion of stans may see during her upcoming international trek.

Madonna included screenshots of comments from fans expressing their anticipation of seeing her live on stage, while she continued the conversation by asking what songs people wanted to hear on the Celebration Tour. All of ’em!

She captioned the gallery, “Now Loading………….🖤”

Madonna is scheduled to launch the tour on October 14 at London’s O2 Arena.

The fact that it is really happening is a minor miracle consider how grave the news seemed when it was revealed she was rushed to the intensive care unit after being found unresponsive on June 24.

The serious health emergency put a huge kink in Madonna’s plans as the Celebration Tour’s initial launch for July 15 in Vancouver had to be scrapped. The entire North American leg was postponed and now the first US dates are not until December.

Earlier this week, Madonna dropped new tour merchandise in collaboration with eco-fashion brand Ministry of Tomorrow.

The limited-edition tote bag features two classic images of Madonna with top handles and shoulder straps.

Retailing for $40, all proceeds from the sale of the tote will go towards two charities close to Madonna’s heart: Raising Malawi and the Chema Vision Children’s Center.

So with Madonna back on track, if you haven’t gotten into the groove and secured your tickets to the Celebration Tour, what are you waiting for?