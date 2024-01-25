Quiz: How well do you know queer reality TV?

From the ground-breaking moments to the heart-warming love stories, queer reality TV shows have been shaping the landscape of television for years now.

These shows not only entertain us but also play a significant role in normalizing and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community on mainstream platforms. But how well do you really know these shows? We have put together a trivia quiz below to test your knowledge and see if you’re a true queer reality TV fan.

Before we dive into that, let’s take a brief walk down the memory lane and revisit the journey of queer representation on reality TV.

The groundbreakers

The early 2000s, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy hit the screens in 2003, revolutionizing TV with its iconic “Fab Five.” And we’d be remiss not to mention RuPaul’s Drag Race! Starting in 2009, the show catapulted drag culture into the limelight, thanks to the legendary RuPaul.

Shows like The Real World were also early adopters of queer representation, and competition series like Survivor and The Amazing Race brought LGBTQ+ stories into the world of reality TV, as well.

The evolution

Moving into the 2010s, the landscape continued to diversify. Are You the One? broke new ground with a sexually fluid cast, while Finding Prince Charming and Dragula explored different dimensions of queer culture. The Real Housewives franchise also saw its first lesbian and bisexual cast mates. Throughout the decade, mainstream competition shows consistently featured LGBTQ+ contestants and hosts.

The 2020s have already witnessed an explosion of diversity in queer reality TV. Previously mentioned shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race have gone global, while new formats like Legendary and We’re Here spotlight the talents and struggles of LGBTQ+ individuals. Popular shows like The Circle and Love Island have also embraced LGBTQ+ contestants, showcasing a wider range of queer experiences.

The list goes on and on!

The newer era of shows are not just entertaining; they’re deepening discussions around LGBTQ+ issues and pushing for greater acceptance and understanding. This has created the demand for more diverse and inclusive representation in media, and we’re seeing it being reflected in the content being produced.