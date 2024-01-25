Quiz: How well do you know queer reality TV?
From the ground-breaking moments to the heart-warming love stories, queer reality TV shows have been shaping the landscape of television for years now.
These shows not only entertain us but also play a significant role in normalizing and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community on mainstream platforms. But how well do you really know these shows? We have put together a trivia quiz below to test your knowledge and see if you’re a true queer reality TV fan.
Before we dive into that, let’s take a brief walk down the memory lane and revisit the journey of queer representation on reality TV.
The groundbreakers
The early 2000s, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy hit the screens in 2003, revolutionizing TV with its iconic “Fab Five.” And we’d be remiss not to mention RuPaul’s Drag Race! Starting in 2009, the show catapulted drag culture into the limelight, thanks to the legendary RuPaul.
Shows like The Real World were also early adopters of queer representation, and competition series like Survivor and The Amazing Race brought LGBTQ+ stories into the world of reality TV, as well.
The evolution
Moving into the 2010s, the landscape continued to diversify. Are You the One? broke new ground with a sexually fluid cast, while Finding Prince Charming and Dragula explored different dimensions of queer culture. The Real Housewives franchise also saw its first lesbian and bisexual cast mates. Throughout the decade, mainstream competition shows consistently featured LGBTQ+ contestants and hosts.
The 2020s have already witnessed an explosion of diversity in queer reality TV. Previously mentioned shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race have gone global, while new formats like Legendary and We’re Here spotlight the talents and struggles of LGBTQ+ individuals. Popular shows like The Circle and Love Island have also embraced LGBTQ+ contestants, showcasing a wider range of queer experiences.
The list goes on and on!
The newer era of shows are not just entertaining; they’re deepening discussions around LGBTQ+ issues and pushing for greater acceptance and understanding. This has created the demand for more diverse and inclusive representation in media, and we’re seeing it being reflected in the content being produced.
Your turn! Test your queer reality TV knowledge
As queer reality TV evolves, how well can you keep pace? Our trivia quiz is set to challenge your knowledge from the early 2000s to today's vibrant landscape. Are you up for the challenge?
Let's find out!
Which reality show, known for its flamboyant host and extravagant challenges, has become a global phenomenon for showcasing drag queens since its debut in 2009?
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race, hosted by RuPaul, has become an iconic show celebrating drag culture since its inception in 2009.
Who became the first openly gay man to win Survivor in 2000?
Richard Hatch
Despite controversies following his initial fame, Richard Hatch made history as the winner of the first season of Survivor, marking a significant moment for LGBTQ+ individuals in competitive reality TV.
Which reality dating show, premiering in 2016, featured an all-gay male cast?
Finding Prince Charming
Finding Prince Charming, which aired in 2016, was notable for its all-gay male cast but received criticism for its lack of diversity and depth in portraying gay relationships.
Which LGBTQ+ individual won both Dancing with the Stars and America's Next Top Model?
Nyle DiMarco
Nyle DiMarco, a deaf model and actor, achieved an incredible feat by winning America's Next Top Model in 2015 and Dancing with the Stars in 2016.
Which of the following is one half of the first married lesbian couple on any Housewives franchise?
Julia Lemigova
Julia Lemigova and her partner, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, joined The Real Housewives of Miami in 2021, becoming the first married lesbian couple on the franchise and showcasing their lives and partnership.
Who was the Cuban-American activist and one of the first openly gay men living with AIDS to appear on television, starring in MTV’s The Real World: San Francisco in 1994?
Pedro Zamora
Pedro Zamora, a Cuban-American AIDS activist, was featured on the third season of The Real World in 1994. His appearance and activism brought much-needed attention and empathy towards people living with AIDS.
Who was the first transgender contestant to appear on America's Next Top Model, bringing transgender visibility to mainstream reality TV in 2008?
Isis King
Isis King made history as the first transgender contestant on America's Next Top Model's 11th cycle in 2008.
Which LGBTQ+ contestant on Project Runway became known for their unique style and advocacy for body positivity?
Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano, winner of Project Runway in 2008, is celebrated for his innovative designs and commitment to inclusive fashion.
Which former Bachelor star came out as gay in 2021, after having starred in the show's 23rd season in 2019?
Colton Underwood
Colton Underwood, who first appeared in the 14th season of The Bachelorette and later became the lead in the 23rd season of The Bachelor, publicly came out as gay in 2021. His coming out brought attention to issues of sexuality within the franchise.
Which Selling Sunset star came out as bisexual in 2022?
Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause, a central figure on Selling Sunset, came out as bisexual in 2022, sharing her relationship with G Flip and bringing more diversity to the real estate reality TV genre.
2 Comments
nm4047
am so pleased I only got 1 correct & that was drag race, not because I watch maybe 3 episodes, but because it was the only 1 of the choices I’d ever heard of. (I don’t consider L Word is a ‘reality’ show).
bachy
I’m not a fan of any reality tv show but I still got a 70% correct score!
Why, you ask? Because I read Queerty!