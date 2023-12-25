QUIZ: ‘Tis the season to find your perfect holiday underwear match

The holiday season is all about spreading joy, indulging in festive traditions, and embracing a little bit of joy. And what better way to celebrate than by donning some holiday-themed underwear?!?

Whether you’re a fan of snowman boxer briefs, prefer the playful naughtiness of an elf jock strap, or fancy the cozy comfort of polar bear trunks, we’ve got you covered.

Our quiz is designed to match you with the perfect pair of holiday underwear to light up your festive season.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

A pair for every personality

Holiday-themed underwear isn’t just about novelty; it’s about expressing your unique personality and sense of flirty fun during the most wonderful time of the year.

Whether you’re a traditionalist who appreciates the timeless charm of a tartan pattern or a trendsetter who loves the cheeky allure of a mistletoe print, there’s a pair of holiday-themed underwear out there with your name on it.

Don we now our festive undies Now that you're all fired up and ready to embrace the winter season in style, it's time to take our quiz! It's quick, fun, and designed to help you find the perfect holiday-themed underwear to match your personality. Take the quiz now and discover your perfect holiday underwear match! Happy holidays! What's your favorite winter activity? 1. Building a snowman 2. Cozying up inside with a book 3. Ice skating 4. Winter hiking 5. Watching holiday movies Which holiday movie with LGBTQ+ themes will you be watching? Happiest Season Let It Snow Make the Yuletide Gay Carol Single All the Way The Christmas House Choose a cold-weather drink that best describes you: 1. Spiced mulled wine 2. Classic hot chocolate 3. Peppermint mocha 4. Hot apple cider 5. Egg nog Which holiday decoration best represents you? 1. Colorful lights 2. A classic wreath 3. A rustic wooden snowflake 4. Sparkling ornaments 5. A festive garland Which drag queen would trust to buy you a gift? 1. Jinkx Monsoon 2. Bob the Drag Queen 3. Sasha Colby 4. Miss Vanjie 5. Trixie Mattel Pick a festive holiday treat: Gingerbread cookies Candy canes Panettone Frosted sugar cookies Sufganiyot (jelly-filled donuts) No sweets for me All 6 questions completed! Share results: Don we now our festive undies Replay Share story to unlock your results Want more queer content? Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter for a daily dose of the gay agenda—straight into your inbox! Sign Up Don\\\'t worry, we won\\\'t spam you!