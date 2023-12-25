QUIZ: ‘Tis the season to find your perfect holiday underwear match
The holiday season is all about spreading joy, indulging in festive traditions, and embracing a little bit of joy. And what better way to celebrate than by donning some holiday-themed underwear?!?
Whether you’re a fan of snowman boxer briefs, prefer the playful naughtiness of an elf jock strap, or fancy the cozy comfort of polar bear trunks, we’ve got you covered.
Our quiz is designed to match you with the perfect pair of holiday underwear to light up your festive season.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
A pair for every personality
Holiday-themed underwear isn’t just about novelty; it’s about expressing your unique personality and sense of flirty fun during the most wonderful time of the year.
Whether you’re a traditionalist who appreciates the timeless charm of a tartan pattern or a trendsetter who loves the cheeky allure of a mistletoe print, there’s a pair of holiday-themed underwear out there with your name on it.
Don we now our festive undies
Now that you're all fired up and ready to embrace the winter season in style, it's time to take our quiz!
It's quick, fun, and designed to help you find the perfect holiday-themed underwear to match your personality.
Take the quiz now and discover your perfect holiday underwear match!
Happy holidays!
What's your favorite winter activity?
Which holiday movie with LGBTQ+ themes will you be watching?
Choose a cold-weather drink that best describes you:
Which holiday decoration best represents you?
Which drag queen would trust to buy you a gift?
Pick a festive holiday treat:
Share results:
Don we now our festive undies
Share story to unlock your results
Related:
Quiz: Can we guess what kind of underwear you’re wearing?
Ready for some fun? Find out if we’ve got your undies game figured out with our “Can We Guess What’s Under Your Pants?” quiz.
Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...
We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?
Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated