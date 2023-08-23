Randy Rainbow mocks Donald Trump’s arraignment woes with the perfect song

There are reports that Donald Trump will be surrendering himself to Fulton County jail tomorrow, ahead of the Friday deadline to do so. Trump has been indicted on RICO charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Parody songsmith Randy Rainbow dropped his latest video yesterday, just in time for Trump’s surrender. Rainbow’s choice of song? “Don’t Arraign on His Parade!”, a twist on the Funny Girl classic, “Don’t Rain On My Parade”.

Watch below.

As Rainbow points out, Trump now faces 91 separate felony charges across his four indictments. Many observers view the Georgia indictment as potentially the most serious.

Officials in Georgia, unlike his other cases, will be allowing cameras inside the courtroom (if Trump’s trial goes ahead as scheduled). There’s also speculation that he will have to pose for a mugshot.

Surrendering during peak viewing hours

According to the Guardian, Trump’s lawyers have arranged for the former President’s booking to take place at the jail on Thursday evening. The outlet points out this is prime viewing hours for the cable news networks, maximizing viewing figures for the event.

District Attorney Fani Willis has approved a bond of $200,000 for Trump. He appeared to mock this earlier this week, suggesting he was not a flight risk as he is so recognizable. He said he might skip off to Russia on his own Trump plane.

“The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me,” Trump said. “I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a ‘flight’ risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very ‘understated’ airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial – I’m sure nobody would recognize me!”