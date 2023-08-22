Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia trolls Donald Trump (again) ahead of his surrender in Georgia

As Donald Trump prepares to surrender himself to authorities in Georgia this week for his alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State, he’s getting dragged by his former campaign manager/chief propagandist’s teenage daughter on Twitter X.

Claudia Conway, Kellyanne Conway‘s rebellious lesbian daughter, took to the social media platform to blast Trump for running for president and Republicans for voting for him when he’s about to be arrested for the second third fourth time since April, when he became the first former president in U.S. history to be criminally indicted. Congrats, Donald!

“‘abortions are unconstitutional’ ‘affirmative action is unconstitutional’ but a criminal running for office is?” the 18-year-old tweeted.

“abortions are unconstitutional” “affirmative action is unconstitutional”



but a criminal running for office is? — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) August 19, 2023

Despite being indicted four times–once in New York, once in Florida, once in Washington, D.C., and once in Georgia–in six months and facing nearly 100 charges and over 700 years in prison, Trump is still somehow leading the field of candidates in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

A recent survey conducted by The Des Moines Register, NBC News and Mediacom out of Iowa, which will hold the first-in-the-nation caucuses on January 15, found that 42% of Republican voters in the state planned to vote for Trump, who held a lead of 23 points over Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, who came in second place at 19%. In third place was Tim Scott, with just 9%.

Another head-scratching poll conducted by CBS News/YouGov found that Trump supporters are more likely to believe him than their own family members, religious leaders, and medical scientists.

A whopping 71% of respondents said they believed Trump tells the truth, compared to 63% who said they believed the same about their family and friends, 56% who said the same for conservative media figures, 42% who said the same for their religious leaders, and just 32% who said the same for medical scientists.

In another tweet, Conway wrote: “i can’t wait to see his mugshot.”

i can’t wait to see his mugshot — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) August 19, 2023

Unlike the last three times, when Trump surrenders in Georgia on Thursday, he is expected to have his fingerprints and mugshot taken.

His bond has already been set at $200,000 and he is barred from sharing “posts on social media or reposts of posts” made by others about the case, or making any “direct or indirect threat of any nature” against witnesses or co-defendants, as well as from communicating in any way unless through attorneys, according to the bond agreement signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Trump’s defense attorneys and the judge.

Trump is expected to surrender on Thursday, the day after the first 2024 GOP presidential primary debate, which he’s skipping. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said yesterday that there will be a “hard lockdown” of the area surrounding the jail when he arrives and that he isn’t expected to be in the building for very long.

Last week, a fake, AI-generated mugshot of Trump went viral online, offering people a sneak peek at what the country’s first presidential mugshot could look like.

Do you think Trump should be FORCED to have his mugshot taken? Yes or No? pic.twitter.com/XMghrcCvVY — Nathalie Jacoby (@nathaliejacoby1) August 16, 2023

If convicted in Georgia, 77-year-old Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing ever in his whole entire life, could spend the rest of his life in prison.

When announcing the indictment this week, Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who the ex-president has falsely accused of having an affair with a gang member, reiterated that all defendants in the case are innocent until proven guilty.

“Please remember that everyone charged in this bill of indictment is presumed innocent,” she said.