Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ war on wokeness is chasing people out of Florida, report finds

The premise of Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ futile presidential bid was based around the notion that Florida was booming. But as it turns out, the Sunshine State is actually bursting.

In a new report, recent transplants and longtime locals alike describe Florida as a powder keg ready of oppressive heat, extreme costs and toxic right-wing politics just waiting to explode.

NBC News recently interviewed multiple Floridians, new and old, about the state’s offsetting vibe. Donna Smith, who lived in the Tampa Bay area for 30 years before moving to Pennsylvania in December, says the relaxed beach community that she loved is gone.

“Instead, it’s just a constant stressful atmosphere. I feel as though it could ignite at any point, and I’m not a fearmonger. It’s just the atmosphere, the feeling there,” she said.

As of last summer, Florida was the second-fastest growing state in the U.S., only behind Texas. More than 700,000 people flocked there in 2022; and last year, there were nearly two homebuyers for every one leaving.

But simultaneously, there’s an exodus. Nearly 500,000 people left the state in 2022 as well.

The weather, once Florida’s main draw, is now one of the biggest reasons people are leaving. With worsening storms and hurricanes, homeowners insurance rates are skyrocketing. They rose by 42% last year, an average of $6,000 per homeowner.

Car insurance rates are also 50% higher than the national average.

There are horror stories.

One woman who moved from Kansas was immediately met with an armadillo infestation, which caused $9,000 in damages. Her car insurance rate doubled, and Hurricane Ian took off her roof on her 62nd birthday.

Those calamities propelled her to think about heading home, and the politics ultimately pushed her out. A self-described “middle of the road” Republican, Barb Carter said she found the political discourse more oppressive than the humidity.

“You cannot engage in a conversation there without politics coming up, it is just crazy. We’re retired, we’re supposed to be in our fun time of life,” she said.

Another couple from Connecticut, one of the most expensive states in the country, said they couldn’t keep up with the swelling costs. Their homeowners insurance company threatened to drop them if they didn’t replace their 9-year-old roof, potentially a $30,000 project.

“Make sure you have extra money saved somewhere because you will need it,” said Veronica Blaski.

With home prices up 60% since 2020 and one of the lowest median salaries in the country, Florida is in the midst of a brutal affordability crisis. Solving these cataclysmic problems–climate change, poverty, societal division–requires bold and innovative thinking.

Instead, Florida has DeSantis, who’s fanning the flames in every possible way.

Nobody bears more responsibility for Florida’s noxious political environment than the antigay governor, whose hateful policies explicit target the LGBTQ+ community. DeSantis has signed bills that prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms, ban gender-affirming care for minors and stifle drag performances.

In addition, he’s signed a six-week abortion ban, and legislation that bans DEI initiatives at public universities.

But at long last, DeSantis is facing some resistance. A Florida court last month put parameters around “Don’t Say Gay,” ruling the law was being interpreted too broadly.

The court says the statute “would leave teachers free to ‘respond if students discuss . . . their identities or family life,’ ‘provide grades and feedback’ if a student chooses ‘LGBTQ identity’ as an essay topic, and answer ‘questions about their families.’”

Overall, DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ+ agenda is hitting roadblocks in the Republican-dominated Florida legislature. According to Truthout, 21 of 22 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were effectively eliminated in this year’s legislative session.

On the topic of reproductive freedom, the Florida Supreme Court found the state constitution’s privacy protections don’t extend to abortion, allowing the six-week ban to stand…for now.

That caveat is required, because the court also allowed a ballot question about whether to expand access. This November, Florida voters will decide on a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion up until “viability,” typically around 24 weeks.

The introduction of a ballot question on abortion access gives beleaguered Florida Democrats a boost. It’s been a galvanizing issue for Democrats across the country since the Supreme Court overturned Roe two years ago.

Recreational marijuana legalization, another popular progressive cause, is on the ballot as well.

DeSantis was teflon in his home state for years. But multiple calamities and an embarrassing presidential campaign are exposing his cracks.