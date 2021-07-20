Reward offered in killing of popular gay podcaster Mat George

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mat George (@matchu_chutrain)

Friends, family and fans all mourn the loss of popular gay podcaster Mat George, who died in a hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles on July 17. He was just 26 years old.

George’s co-host Michaela Okland took to Twitter to share the announcement with her followers. “I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article,” she tweeted. “Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.”

I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) July 17, 2021

Okland and George collaborated on the pop culture podcast She Rates Dogs, discussing everything from reality television to dating to queer identity. George had also stressed in interviews that he wanted to use the podcast as a way to affirm queer identity with his listeners. Okland also confirmed that George had recorded one more episode of She Rates Dogs, though the future of the episode remains in question.

The New York Times further reports that George died in the early morning hours of July 17 while walking through his Beverly Grove apartment complex. An unidentified BMW struck George while he crossed a crosswalk. He died at the scene.

Los Angeles Police have appealed to the public for any information in identifying the driver of the BMW that killed Mat George. The department has also offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information in the case.