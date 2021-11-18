RNC Chairwoman apologizes to her own party for reaching out to LGBTQ voters

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel has released an apology email to the group’s members following backlash after McDaniel championed an outreach program to queer voters.

Metro Weekly reports that McDaniel announced the launch of the RNC Pride Coalition earlier this month, an outreach initiative aimed at courting LGBTQ voters. Queer people generally lean Democratic with their politics following years of demonization by the Republican party. Go figure.

McDaniel’s announcement before a seminar hosted by Log Cabin Republicans–a group of gay GOP voters–infuriated fellow Republicans. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted the initiative on Twitter.

Related: Queening out: 7 times awful antigay Republicans did drag

“Using people for their identity is what the Democrats do, not Republicans,” Taylor Greene tweeted at McDaniel. “This actually hurts the Log Cabin Republicans by grafting their fundraising & weakens their effectiveness.”

Using people for their identity is what the Democrats do, not Republicans. This actually hurts the Log Cabin Republicans by grifting their fundraising & weakens their effectiveness. And don’t forget, @GOPChairwoman the rainbow is God’s sign.https://t.co/MRFN709sS4 — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) November 10, 2021

“And don’t forget, @GOPChairwoman the rainbow is God’s sign,” Taylor Greene added, apparently a dig at the “sinful” nature of queer people.

Taylor Greene wasn’t the only one to voice her ire. Evangelical Christian leader Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council, also attacked McDaniel. “The leadership of the RNC is moving the party in a direction that is incompatible with religious freedom, and many of the things that we see parents fighting for across the country,” Perkins said in a radio interview. He also called on McDaniel to resign over the initiative.

In her apology email, McDaniel reassured members of the RNC that the party had not changed its opposition to marriage equality or support of religious exemptions from recognizing the civil rights of LGBTQ people. She also took responsibility for not warning RNC members before announcing the creation of the RNC Pride Coalition.

“I want to reiterate that we should have done a better job of communicating this information to you ahead of time and I apologize for any problems this may have caused for you,” McDaniel wrote. “I never want to put you in a position where you do not have all of the facts, and I am sorry that happened in this situation. We will do better, I promise.”

“We are simply replicating and continuing the outreach structure set up by the Trump campaign,” McDaniel continued, making reference to the “Gays for Trump” movement during the 2020 Election. “Making further inroads for future elections is important, especially for close races. That is why we are doing this.”

Good luck with that. For over 40 years the Republican party has demonized the LGBTQ community as everything from deviant to sick to predatory. Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush did little to abate the AIDS crisis, referring to the disease as a “behavior-based” illness. George W. Bush proposed a constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage in 2004–a position the party continues to advocate. Donald Trump targeted transgender people, removing protections in schools, housing and healthcare previously established by the Obama Administration. He also supported the right to discriminate against gay and bisexual people on religious grounds.

Somehow, we don’t think McDaniel apologized the right people.