Rob Halford reflects on coming out on MTV in 1998 & what might’ve happened if he hadn’t done so

Lance Bass gets frank about coming out 18 years ago: “It changed my career for the good, for the bad”
Lance Bass reveals how coming out on the cover of People in 2006 impacted his personal & professional life.
One Comment
monty clift
He always comes off as desperate to me. That story he told where he said he voluntarily slept with the wife of an officer or something for several years so he could suck his lollipop afterward was rather pathetic.