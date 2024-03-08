Rob Halford reflects on coming out on MTV in 1998 & what might’ve happened if he hadn’t done so

The day I made that announcement on MTV New York, it was completely unmeditated and just a pure, subconscious stream of banter. It was only after I released myself from my f*cking heavy metal prison that I realized what I’d done. I had no idea that it was gonna go around the world like crazy – I was away from [Judas] Priest at the time.



Any gay person that has the right time in their life to step forward and let their identity be what it is without any clutter or interference, it’s unbelievable, the elation.



Firstly, you set yourself free. Secondly, all the ammunition and innuendoes, they evaporate. It’s the gay guy from Judas Priest – what can you throw at him now?



There was very little backlash and I was really thrilled by the acceptance. Pure speculation: if I hadn’t come out when I did, and then gone back into Priest, I think I might have stayed hidden, because I love this band so much and I protect it with every fiber of my being.



The world is a much better place now, thank God, but we’ve still got homophobia, racism and these stupid parts of humanity that drive us nuts. You’ve really got to face it head on, so please come out, wherever you are!



Proud and loud.



Judas Priest lead singer Rob Halford speaking to The Guardian about the impact of coming out on MTV in 1998 at 46.